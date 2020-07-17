Former I-League champions Punjab FC's three-window transfer ban for non-payment of dues to North Macedonian footballer Hristijan Denkovski has been lifted by the sport's global body FIFA, the club announced on Friday. (More Football News)

The I-League club, formerly known as Minerva FC, were handed a three-window transfer ban by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) after the I-League outfit failed to clear Denkovski's dues.

"FIFA made the announcement via a letter to the club dated 13th July, stating that the restrictions on transfer of players had been lifted from Punjab FC," the club stated in a media release.

The fiasco reportedly took place in August last year when Ranjit Bajaj was still an active decision-maker at the club and the ban was handed on July 2.

"RoundGlass Sports and Punjab FC are happy to have this matter cleared with FIFA. We have the highest regard for sportspersons and this case of delayed payment goes against our ethos of providing a springboard for promoting Sports and Football in the nation," a spokesperson of the club said.

The ban on signing any player, nationally or internationally, was to start from the upcoming summer transfer window. It was earlier reported that the ban will be lifted once the payment is made and the proof of payment is sent to FIFA.

"We look forward to the upcoming season with renewed focus, as our players have continued to build on their skills with active training, following a meticulous home-training schedule designed by our international coaches and technical team," the spokesperson added.

As per the contract, Denkovski was supposed to earn $2000 per month and the final settlement amount was decided at $18,000 with a five per cent interest per annum on the amount as of August 29, 2019. He had put pen to paper on a one-year deal with then Minerva Punjab on July 5, 2019. The contract was from September 1, 2019, until May 31, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)