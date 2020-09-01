Every Kit From Nike's Euro 2021 Drop, Feat England, France, Portugal, Netherlands And More

The build-up to any major international football tournament is not complete without a bit of excitement about the new kits on display. (More Football News)
For many supporters, a big part of looking back on previous competitions involves reminiscing about the classic shirts, whether they are good, bad or ugly.
With many clubs and brands now actively promoting their new strips as fashion pieces, rather than just as tops to be worn while having a kickabout, it seems football shirts are enjoying something of a renaissance in popularity.
Tuesday saw Nike drop a load of new kits, specifically for teams set to be involved in Euro 2021.
England, France, Croatia and the Netherlands – all countries associated with a number of iconic shirts down the years – released their latest strips.
There were also striking numbers offered up by Norway and Slovenia, who again don their trademark Alps-inspired design, though the former have not yet secured a place at the tournament and the latter failed to qualify.
Below, you will find all of Nike's releases from Tuesday's mega-drop...
Croatia
Rate the new #Croatia jersey with emojis!— HNS (@HNS_CFF) September 1, 2020
Our say: #YouCantStopUs pic.twitter.com/RCeYjtcYp1
Team captain @lukamodric10 considers #Croatia second jersey "new, different, and exciting". What do you think?#YouCantStopUs pic.twitter.com/zPIecd1OzB— HNS (@HNS_CFF) September 1, 2020
England
The season starts here.— England (@England) September 1, 2020
Introducing the #ThreeLions' new @nikefootball home and away shirts! pic.twitter.com/wB7Jil8BX0
Finland
Huuhkajat on lisensoituna uudessa @EASPORTSFIFA 21 -pelissä!— Huuhkajat (@Huuhkajat) September 1, 2020
https://t.co/yhUwWyVQmI
Autenttisen ilmeen lisäämisen peliin aidoilla pelipaidoilla ja maajoukkueen logolla mahdollistaa Huuhkajien ja EA SPORTSin välinen uusi yhteistyö. #Huuhkajat I #FIFA21 I #MeOlemmeSuomi pic.twitter.com/MvyVKOxmxl
France
Netherlands
The wait is over. Proud to introduce our new @nikefootball jersey.— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 1, 2020
Together we are the future of football. #YouCantStopUs
Nu verkrijgbaar op https://t.co/4MWA7EvU8y & https://t.co/Dpb3sgAyfk pic.twitter.com/eaAEOdwrgX
Norway
"Denne her er jo sånn som du kunne tatt på deg og gått med hver dag".— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) September 1, 2020
Bestill din nye Norge-drakt på: https://t.co/J9V29xFFSv #sterkeresammen pic.twitter.com/tFnX03NXkl
Poland
Z dumaÌ¨ i radosÌÂÂÂciaÌ¨ prezentujemy nowy trykot naszej kadry! #NaszeWspomnienia #NowaKoszulka #ReprezentacjaPolski
A post shared by Portal wszystkich kibicoÌÂÂÂw (@laczynaspilka) on Sep 1, 2020 at 12:01am PDT
Portugal
Juntos somos imparáveis #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 1, 2020
Novos equipamentos já disponíveis!
New kits available now!âÂÂÂ° https://t.co/ikBvVapq65
Together we’re unstoppable! #TeamPortugal #YouCantStopUs
Content produced pre-covid@nikefootball @Cristiano @jessiicasilva10 pic.twitter.com/gxHZcKKiPy
Slovenia
ali? pic.twitter.com/IIjBOo9gCp— NZS | FA Slovenia (@nzs_si) September 1, 2020
Turkey
Türkiyem.@nikefootball #bizikimsedurduramaz pic.twitter.com/TGko0YnVk7— Milli TakÄ±mlar #BizimÇocuklar (@MilliTakimlar) September 1, 2020
