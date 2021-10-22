Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win

Action resumes in Bundesliga, English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A after the mid-week break. Read preview here.

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, speaks with Martin Odegaard during their EPL match against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Monday Oct. 18, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

European Football: Arsenal Host Aston Villa; Osasuna Eye 4th Straight Win
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T18:46:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 6:46 pm

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday: (More Football News)

ENGLAND

Arsenal hosts Aston Villa after a tepid start to the season that's been summed up by drawing the last two matches to sit 12th in the Premier League after eight games.

It took Alexandre Lacazette's late equalizer to grab a point against Crystal Palace on Monday and the forward will now be pushing for a start against Villa. The 30-year-old Frenchman has played only 72 minutes in the league so far.

There is no new contract on offer with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Bukayo Saka could miss Friday's game after being forced off at halftime on Monday after being kicked on the calf. Villa is in 13th place with 10 points.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

SPAIN

Osasuna goes for its fourth straight victory in the Spanish League when it hosts Granada. A win would leave the team tied on 20 points with leader Real Sociedad ahead of the weekend matches.

Osasuna hasn't won four in a row in the league since 2010. It won four of its last five matches, with the only setback a home loss against Real Betis. Granada is just outside the relegation zone with six points from eight matches.

It beat Sevilla in its last game for its first win of the season after going winless in its first seven matches. Granada is winless in its last six away games in the league.

ITALY

There are two matches involving sides at the wrong end of the table as Sampdoria hosts Spezia and Genoa visits Torino. Samp has lost three of its past four matches, drawing the other, and is in 17th place, above Genoa and Cagliari on goal difference alone.

Spezia is only a point ahead after last week's win over bottom-placed Salernitana snapped a run of three straight losses. Torino is just two points above the relegation zone but has faced Lazio, Juventus and Napoli recently.

GERMANY

Mainz hosts Augsburg with both teams looking to turn around wretched recent form. Mainz won three out of its first four league games this season, but none of the four since, and has dropped to 11th.

Augsburg is 16th, hasn't won any of its last three games and has the unwanted record of joint-fewest goals scored with four from eight games.

FRANCE

Last-place Saint-Etienne is looking for its first win this season against Angers. The 10-time champions have just four points from 10 games and were routed 5-1 by Strasbourg in their previous game last week.

Saint-Etienne will be without suspended midfielder Zaydou Youssouf and has several doubtful players, including goalkeeper Etienne Green and right back Yvann Maçon.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Preview English Premier League (EPL) La Liga Bundesliga Ligue 1 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar On MS Dhoni Impact - 'Mentors Can't Do Much'

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

NED Vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Dutch Play For Pride Vs Sri Lanka

Wasim Akram Picks Suryakumar Yadav As 'Game-changer' For India In ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Umesh Yadav Named In Vidarbha Squad

Australia Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA, Super 12 Opener

Washington Sundar Wants To ‘Open’ Batting For India In Tests

IRE Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Overwhelm Ireland, Progress To Super 12 - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

Denmark Open Badminton: Sameer Verma Shocks World No.3 Anders Antonsen, Lakshya Sen Exits

Denmark Open Badminton: Sameer Verma Shocks World No.3 Anders Antonsen, Lakshya Sen Exits

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: All Eyes On Struggling Australia Against South Africa

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: All Eyes On Struggling Australia Against South Africa

ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Out Of Form West Indies Face Tough Challenge Against England

ENG Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Out Of Form West Indies Face Tough Challenge Against England

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

PTI / ECB announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will begin on July 1.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement