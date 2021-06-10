June 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020, Turkey Vs Italy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship Opening Match

Euro 2020, Turkey Vs Italy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship Opening Match

Turkey face Italy in Rome in the opening game of UEFA Euro 2020. All you need to know - telecast and streaming details, kick-off time, likely XIs, match preview. squads

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020, Turkey Vs Italy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship Opening Match
Italy lead 7-0 with three draws in their previous ten meetings.
Courtesy: Logos
Euro 2020, Turkey Vs Italy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship Opening Match
outlookindia.com
2021-06-10T18:00:59+05:30

Finally, UEFA Euro 2020 is here after a year-long delay thanks to coronavirus pandemic. In the first match, Turkey take on Italy in a Group A clash at the iconic Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Italy Preview | Turkey Preview | Euro 2020 Complete Guide

Italy, one of the 11 host nations, will hope for a flying start to their campaign. The Azzurri are unbeaten in 27 fixtures since 2018 and are yet to concede a goal in 2021. The four-time world champions sure start as favourites against Turkey, but it is a tricky fixture. Turkey are known for their fighting spirit, and the current team under Senol Guenes can surprise the best.

Fans can expect a close encounter between two well-drilled teams.

Other teams in the group are Switzerland and Wales.

Head-to-head: Italy lead 7-0 with three draws in their previous ten meetings.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 1st match of UEFA European Championship 2020 between Turkey and Italy, Group A
Date: June 12 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will have regional coverage.
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Find your local broadcaster(s) HERE.

All information is subject to change.

Coaches speak

Senol Gunes (Turkey): "The result we get in the first match is important; a draw or a win can cause confusion in the group. I hope so. I want to see our strength in the first match; even if we lose, it's important to play well. Participating at EURO is a success, but it can't end there!"

Roberto Mancini (Italy): "Turkey are a strong team, because their players are good technically and physically strong. They have improved a lot. It will be the same playing against Switzerland and Wales. This group is quite hard. You’re unlikely to find weak teams in a competition like this."

Likely XIs

Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Meras; Yokuslu; Calhanoglu, Tufan, Under; Yazici; Yilmaz

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Squads

Turkey: Goalkeepers - Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahçe), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Mert Gunok (Istanbul Basaksehir); Defender -  Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Zeki Celik (LOSC Lille), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Liverpool), Umut Meras (Le Havre), Mert Muldur (Sassuolo), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Ridvan Yilmaz (Besiktas); Midfielder - Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray), Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford), Irfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Orkun Kocu (Feyenoord), Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Okay Yokuslu (West Brom); Forwards -  Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Enes Unal (Getafe), Cengiz Under (Leicester), Yusuf Yazici (LOSC Lille), Burak Yilmaz (LOSC Lille).

ItalyGoalkeepers - Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino); Defenders - Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta); Midfielders - Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain); Forwards - Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mark Verstappen The F1 Ultimate Talent, Lewis Hamilton Has Few Weak Spots: Eddie Irvine

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rome Football EURO 2020 Italy national football team Live streaming UEFA European Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos