Euro 2020, Turkey Vs Italy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship Opening Match

Finally, UEFA Euro 2020 is here after a year-long delay thanks to coronavirus pandemic. In the first match, Turkey take on Italy in a Group A clash at the iconic Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Italy, one of the 11 host nations, will hope for a flying start to their campaign. The Azzurri are unbeaten in 27 fixtures since 2018 and are yet to concede a goal in 2021. The four-time world champions sure start as favourites against Turkey, but it is a tricky fixture. Turkey are known for their fighting spirit, and the current team under Senol Guenes can surprise the best.

Fans can expect a close encounter between two well-drilled teams.

Other teams in the group are Switzerland and Wales.

Head-to-head: Italy lead 7-0 with three draws in their previous ten meetings.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 1st match of UEFA European Championship 2020 between Turkey and Italy, Group A

Date: June 12 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will have regional coverage.

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Find your local broadcaster(s) HERE.

All information is subject to change.

Coaches speak

Senol Gunes (Turkey): "The result we get in the first match is important; a draw or a win can cause confusion in the group. I hope so. I want to see our strength in the first match; even if we lose, it's important to play well. Participating at EURO is a success, but it can't end there!"

Roberto Mancini (Italy): "Turkey are a strong team, because their players are good technically and physically strong. They have improved a lot. It will be the same playing against Switzerland and Wales. This group is quite hard. You’re unlikely to find weak teams in a competition like this."

Likely XIs

Turkey: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Meras; Yokuslu; Calhanoglu, Tufan, Under; Yazici; Yilmaz

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Squads

Turkey: Goalkeepers - Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahçe), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), Mert Gunok (Istanbul Basaksehir); Defender - Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Zeki Celik (LOSC Lille), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Liverpool), Umut Meras (Le Havre), Mert Muldur (Sassuolo), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Ridvan Yilmaz (Besiktas); Midfielder - Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray), Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford), Irfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahce), Orkun Kocu (Feyenoord), Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Okay Yokuslu (West Brom); Forwards - Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Enes Unal (Getafe), Cengiz Under (Leicester), Yusuf Yazici (LOSC Lille), Burak Yilmaz (LOSC Lille).

Italy: Goalkeepers - Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino); Defenders - Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta); Midfielders - Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain); Forwards - Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

