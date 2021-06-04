UEFA Euro 2020, Live Streaming: Squads, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings, Contenders, Star Players, Telecast Details

The 16th edition of the world's second-biggest football tournament, the UEFA European Championship, starts on June 11 with as many as 11 cities across Europe hosting 51 matches. (More Football News)

Also known as the Euros, the tournament originally scheduled for 2020, so the name UEFA Euro 2020. But it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021.

What is it?

The UEFA European Championship is like a FIFA World Cup tournament, but just for European teams and is generally considered tougher to win than the World Cup because of the higher quality of opposition.

Between June 11 and July 11, there will be 51 games for fans to enjoy and soak up the atmosphere across the 11 host cities across Europe.

Groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia

Group C: Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Group D: Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Scotland

Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden

Group F: France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal

Contenders:

Portugal: The current holders and inaugural UEFA Nations League winners have progressed from the EURO group stage on all seven occasions. Their group looks difficult, but coach Fernando Santos said: "We will prepare well for this EURO and look to go into it with incredible conviction, looking to defend the title."

Jersey Colors: Red, Green

Group stage opponents: France, Germany, Hungary

France: Any fan of flair, attacking football and Gallic genius will surely look no further than reigning world champions France for this competition. History tells us there have only been four occasions when a team has won five matches at a single EURO – France have achieved that feat three times.

Jersey Colors: Blue, White, Red

Group stage opponents: Germany, Hungary, Portugal

Croatia: Croatia’s unmissable red-and-white checked kit makes them the must-support side for the style-conscious fan. The Vatreni will be appearing in their fifth consecutive EURO – a huge achievement for a nation of less than five million citizens. Losing World Cup finalists in 2018, they will be out on the field to make a statement at this year’s UEFA EURO 2020

Jersey Colors: Red, White

Group stage opponents: Czech Republic, England, Scotland

Belgium: The top scorers in qualifying with 40 goals in ten matches, Belgium have just one major tournament success in their history – can they add a second 101 years after striking gold at the 1920 Olympic Games? Striker Romelu Lukaku hopes a settled squad can help them, explaining: "If you keep getting better and the team plays together for a long time, it gets easier."

Jersey Colors: Red, Yellow

Group stage opponents: Denmark, Finland, Russia

England: If goals are your thing then England is your pick. The Three Lions are also playing in their tenth EURO, which is the most participations any country has racked up without ever winning the title. With the final scheduled to take place in London, has their time finally come?

Jersey Colors: White, Blue

Group stage opponents: Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Germany: Appearing in their 26th consecutive major tournament, the three-time winners have progressed from the EURO group stage on seven occasions – no team has advanced more times – and have the most wins (26) and most goals (72).

Jersey Colors: White, Black

Group stage opponents: France, Hungary, Portugal

Italy: The Azzurri are unbeaten in 40 EURO qualifiers, dating back to 2006, so translating that form into silverware is surely the next step for the 2012 runners-up.

Jersey Colors: White, Blue

Group stage opponents: Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Netherlands: Having failed to make the last EURO and World Cup, it is the Netherlands' longest absence from major finals since the mid-1980s – when they marked their return by winning EURO '88. If you believe in fate then the Dutch could deliver for you.

Jersey Colors: Orange, White

Group stage opponents: Austria, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Spain: The choice of the purist, the kings of tiki-taka have lost none of their total football philosophy after winning two of the last three EUROs. Could they claim their fourth EURO triumph?

Jersey Colors: Red, Blue, Yellow

Group stage opponents: Poland, Slovenia, Sweden

Format:

All 24 teams at the final tournament are guaranteed to play at least three games before the top performers in the group stage move on to the knockout phase – where things get even more exciting. From that point, every game is sudden death: win and teams reach the next round, lose and they are going home.

Star players:

Fans are looking forward to some of the biggest names from across the 24 participating nations like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Paul Pogba, Luka Modric, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin Du Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Matthijs de Ligt.

Big games:

The opening round of matches from June 11 to June 23 will feature some thrilling encounters such as England vs Croatia, France vs Germany, Portugal vs Germany, Portugal vs France and many more.

Venues:

For the first time in the 60-year history of the tournament, 11 venues across Europe will host the event. They are Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, London, Rome, Seville and Saint Petersburg.

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while only two teams will ultimately make it all the way to the July 11 final at London's Wembley Stadium.

How to watch:

TV Channels: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY SIX, SONY TEN 4 and their respective HD channels.

Live Stream: SonyLiv

For global telecast details, click HERE.

Group stage schedule (all times in IST):

June 12

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 13

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 14

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 15

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 16

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 17

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 18

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

June 19

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

June 20

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (6:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 21

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 22

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

June 23

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 24

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

Squads:

Group A

ITALY

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

TURKEY

Goalkeepers: Altay BayÄ±ndÄ±r, Ugurcan CakÄ±r, Mert Gunok

Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, RÄ±dvan YÄ±lmaz

Midfielders: Taylan AntalyalÄ±, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil DerviÅÂoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal,Cengiz Under, Yusuf YazÄ±cÄ±, Burak YÄ±lmaz

SWITZERLAND

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber

WALES

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

Group B

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind

FINLAND

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen

Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari

Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Group C

NETHERLANDS

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Donny van de Beek, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst

AUSTRIA

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander Schlager

Defenders: David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, Andreas Ulmer

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Karim Onisiwo, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Christopher Trimmel

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

UKRAINE

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin

Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov

Forwards: Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

NORTH MACEDONIA

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski, Risto Jankov, Damjan Siskovski

Defenders: Egzijan Alioski, Egzon Bejtulai, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Gjoko Zajkov

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardi, Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Feran Hasani, Tihomir Kostadinov, Boban Nikolov, Milan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski

Forwards: Daniel Avramovski, Goran Pandev, Marjan Radeski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan TriÄÂkovski, Krste Velkovski

Group D

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish,

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Lovre Kalinic, Simon Sluga

Defenders: Borna Barisic, Domagoj Bradaric, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Mile Skoric, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic, Mislav Orsic, Luka Ivanusec

Forwards: Josip Brekalo, Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

SCOTLAND

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Kevin Nisbet

CZECH REPUBLIC

Goalkeepers: Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima

Midfielders: Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra

Group E

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson, Pierre Bengtsson, Marcus Danielson, Andreas Granqvist, Filip Helander, Pontus Jansson, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste, Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Jordan Larsson

POLAND

Goalkeepers: ÅÂukasz Fabianski, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, MichaÅÂ Helik, Tomasz KÄÂdziora, Kamil PiÄÂ tkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: PaweÅÂ Dawidowicz, PrzemysÅÂaw Frankowski, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Kacper KozÅÂowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, PrzemysÅÂaw PÅÂacheta, Piotr ZieliÅÂski

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol ÅÂwiderski, Jakub ÅÂwierczok

SLOVAKIA

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Dusan Kuciak, Marek Rodak

Defenders: David Hancko, Tomas Hubocan, Martin Koscelnik, Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Martin Valjent, Denis Vavro

Midfielders: Laszlo Benes, Ondrej Duda, Jan Gregus, Marek Hamsik, Lukas Haraslin, Jakub Hromada, Patrik Hrosovsky, Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Tomas Suslov, Vladimir Weiss

Forwards: Robert Bozenik, Michal Duris, Robert Mak, Ivan Schranz

Group F

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Emre Can, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Leroy Sane

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

HUNGARY

Goalkeepers: Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Bendeguz Bolla, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, Gergo Lovrencsics, Loic Négo, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai

Midfielders: Tamas Cseri, Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, David Siger, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga

Forwards: Janos Hahn, Filip Holender, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, Szabolcs Schon, Adam Szalai

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine