June 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen To Be Fitted With Implanted Heart Monitoring Device

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen To Be Fitted With Implanted Heart Monitoring Device

Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest near the end of the first half against Finland and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He remains in a Copenhagen hospital

Associated Press (AP) 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:12 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen To Be Fitted With Implanted Heart Monitoring Device
The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Christian Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.
File Photo
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen To Be Fitted With Implanted Heart Monitoring Device
outlookindia.com
2021-06-17T16:12:39+05:30

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday. (Football News | Denmark-Belgium Live Streaming)

Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” the federation said in a statement.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time.”

An ICD monitors a person's heartbeat and can send electrical pulses to restore a normal rhythm if necessary.

Netherlands defender Daley Blind still plays professionally with an ICD. He had one fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle in 2019.

Denmark plays Belgium in its second Euro 2020 game on Thursday. The game will feature a minute's applause for Eriksen in the 10th minute in honor of his No. 10 national team shirt.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Netherlands Vs Austria, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group C Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Christian Eriksen Copenhagen EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship Football Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos