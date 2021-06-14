June 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 20020: UEFA Defends Itself From Claims It Pressured Denmark To Play After Christian Eriksen Collapse

Euro 20020: UEFA Defends Itself From Claims It Pressured Denmark To Play After Christian Eriksen Collapse

Denmark's Christian Eriksen fell face-forward onto the field during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The match resumed about 90 minutes later and the Finns won 1-0

Agencies 14 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:03 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 20020: UEFA Defends Itself From Claims It Pressured Denmark To Play After Christian Eriksen Collapse
Messages to Christian Eriksen written on the wall at Football Village in Copenhagen, Monday June 14, 2021.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Euro 20020: UEFA Defends Itself From Claims It Pressured Denmark To Play After Christian Eriksen Collapse
outlookindia.com
2021-06-14T23:03:11+05:30

UEFA defended itself Monday from claims that Denmark players were put under pressure to resume their European Championship game against Finland after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. (More Football News)

Eriksen fell face-forward onto the field in the 43rd minute of the game against Finland and needed critical care. The Euro 2020 match resumed about 90 minutes later and the Finns won 1-0.

"UEFA is sure it treated the matter with utmost respect for the sensitive situation and for the players," the governing body said. "It was decided to restart the match only after the two teams requested to finish the game on the same evening.”

Former Denmark great Peter Schmeichel, the father of current national team goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, questioned that Monday on a British TV show.

Schmeichel said the players felt they had little choice when given the options to resume, come back on Sunday at noon, or forfeit the game as a 3-0 loss.

UEFA said "the players' need for 48 hours' rest between matches eliminated other options."

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Did Legendary Viswanathan Anand Lose To Entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath In Chess? Here's What Happened

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Christian Eriksen Football EURO 2020 UEFA European Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos