EPL 2019-20: Manchester United Record Biggest Top-Flight Win Over Chelsea In 54 Years

Frank Lampard's managerial debut for Chelsea ended in a humbling 4-0 defeat, their biggest top-flight loss to Manchester United since 1965

Omnisport 12 August 2019
EPL 2019-20: Manchester United Record Biggest Top-Flight Win Over Chelsea In 54 Years
Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard, left, watches as Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, center, talks to Manchester United's Victor Lindelof during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday on August 11, 2019.
AP Photo
EPL 2019-20: Manchester United Record Biggest Top-Flight Win Over Chelsea In 54 Years
outlookindia.com
2019-08-12T01:14:34+0530

Manchester United's resounding 4-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday was their biggest top-flight victory over the Blues in 54 years.

United were not at their best against Frank Lampard's side but they proved lethal in front of goal, with strikes from Marcus Rashford (2), Anthony Martial and Daniel James enough to secure all three points.

The last time the Red Devils beat Chelsea by such a big margin was in March 1965 under Matt Busby, when they also won 4-0.

As well as suffering the joint-heaviest defeat of his brief managerial career to date, Lampard was dealt the biggest reversal by a Chelsea boss in their first game in charge since Danny Blanchflower oversaw a 7-2 loss at Middlesbrough in December 1978.

The defeat also means Chelsea will end a day in the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since September 2000.

