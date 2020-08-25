England Vs Pakistan, T20I Series Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads, Dates, Timing And Venue

After the hugely engrossing Test series between England and Pakistan, the two teams will face off in a three-match T20I series. (More Cricket News)

Both the camps have already announced their respective squads. Only a couple of players who took part in the Test series feature in the T20I squads.

All three matches will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The series starts on August 28.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is set to play a crucial role in the series. England included the 45-year-old in their coaching staff for the series. Mahmood, who is now a British citizen, was a member of Pakistan's coaching staff under Mickey Arthur till last year.

Check details of the series here:

1st T20I

Date: August 28 (Friday)

Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd T20I

Date: August 30 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM PM IST (2:30 PM local)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I

Date: September 1 (Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Listing: Sony Ten3/HD, Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.

The series will be followed by Australia's tour of England, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.