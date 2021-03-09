March 09, 2021
Corona
Enforcement Directorate Summons East Bengal Club Official In Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case

Enforcement Directorate Summons East Bengal Club Official In Saradha Chit Fund Scam Case

Debabrata Sarkar is alleged to have helped the owner of Saradha Group, Sudipta Sen, in the case initiated by SEBI and also secured sponsorship for the club

PTI 09 March 2021
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to East Bengal Club official Debabrata Sarkar in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, sources said on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Sarkar had been asked to appear for questioning on Wednesday at the CGO Complex office of the ED, they said.

Sarkar is alleged to have helped the owner of Saradha Group, Sudipta Sen, in the case initiated by SEBI and also secured sponsorship for the club to the tune of Rs 4 crore, they added.

Arindam Das, an associate of Sen and an agent of Saradha Group, has also been summoned in connection with the matter on Thursday, sources said.

Thousands of common investors have been duped by the Saradha Group by means of the fraudulent schemes floated by it.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

Earlier, Sarkar was in CBI custody for allegedly receiving payments from the Saradha Group.

PTI Kolkata Football East Bengal Enforcement Directorate Sports

