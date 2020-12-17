Edinson Cavani Charged Over Instagram Post, Manchester United Striker Faces Suspension

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following a social media post where he used language that could be deemed racially insensitive. (More Football News)

Cavani posted a message in response to an Instagram story from a friend after United's 3-2 win over Southampton on November 29, in which he scored twice.

Uruguay international Cavani used a Spanish phrase in the post, which was later deleted after he was told of its potential to cause offence.

The Football Association (FA) opened an investigation and on Thursday announced the 33-year-old had been charged with bringing the game into "disrepute". It could lead to a ban if Cavani is found guilty of the charge.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that, contrary to FA rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United player's Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020. Full statement: https://t.co/zMejmGck0h. pic.twitter.com/w2s6HTWy8c — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 17, 2020

United have reiterated their earlier stance that there was no "malicious intent" behind Cavani's message.

The club said in a statement: "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA – along with other governing bodies and organisations, and through our own campaigns – in that regard.

"We note the FA decision today to charge Edinson Cavani for his social media reply to a friend's message of congratulations, following the Southampton game.

"Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

"The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly."

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who has scored three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions since he joined United on a free transfer in October, has until January 4 to respond to the charge.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine