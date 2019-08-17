﻿
Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur, Mohun Bagan Vs Indian Navy, FC Goa Vs Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time And More

In today's Durand Cup fixtures (August 17), Bengaluru face Jamshedpur, Mohun Bagan take on Indian Navy and FC Goa will play against Real Kashmir. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2019
Bengaluru face Jamshedpur in Salt Lake Stadium
Already eliminated Bengaluru FC face another ousted side in the guise of Group A opponent Jamshedpur in today's (August 17) Durand Cup fixture. Meanwhile, having booked a berth in the knockout stage, Mohun Bagan face Indian Navy. Also in another fixture, Group C topper Real Kashmir face FC Goa.

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

(TOURNAMENT FIXTURES, STREAMING, OTHER INFORMATION)

Time And Venue

Bengaluru face Jamshedpur in Salt Lake Stadium, 3:00 PM IST, August 17. Bagan will take on Indian Navy in the same venue at 6:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Goa will play against Real Kashmir in Kalyani Stadium, 3:00 PM IST.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.

 

