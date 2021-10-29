Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Diego Maradona's Biopic Series Premieres At Argentinos Juniors Stadium

The biographical series titled "Maradona: Blessed Dream" will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from Friday in more than 240 countries.

Nicknamed 'El Pibe de Oro' (The Golden Boy), Diego Maradona led Argentina to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. | Twitter

2021-10-29T12:31:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:31 pm

The first episode of a biographical series titled "Maradona: Blessed Dream" based on Diego Maradona's life aired on Argentinean TV following a premiere at the Argentinos Juniors stadium, where the Argentine football legend began his professional career in the mid-1970s. (More Football News)

The series was released just over a year after Maradona's death

"Maradona: Blessed Dream", which was endorsed by the idol himself before his death on 25 November 2020, was produced by Amazon Prime Video and from Friday will be available in full on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries.

Maradona, who would have turned 61 this Saturday, signed the contract in 2019 that gave birth to the autobiographical series, although it does not offer a condescending look at his life, according to its makers.

The member of the 1986 World Cup-winning squad, at the age of 60, suffered cardiac arrest and died in his sleep at his home in Dique Luján, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina.

Associated Press (AP) Diego Maradona Buenos Aires Football Argentina national football team Biopic Sports
