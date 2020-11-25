Diego Maradona Dies Of Heart Attack Weeks After Brain Surgery

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at home in Tigre on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. The 1986 World Cup winner, known for his 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, was 60. (More Football News)

Maradona was discharged from the hospital a fortnight ago following brain surgery. The Argentina and Napoli great had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Wednesday shared the news of Maradona's demise.

"The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona." the AFA tweeted.

Argentina and Barca captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to Maradona, who coached him during his tenure as coach of La Albiceleste.

"Even if I played for a million years, I'd never come close to Maradona. Not that I'd want to anyway. He's the greatest there's ever been," Messi said.

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's passing.

Maradona was the captain and inspiration behind football-mad Argentina's World Cup success in 1986, before going on to coach his country.

In a celebrated career, he scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups. He led Argentina to 1990 final in Italy, where they were beaten by West Germany. The former Argentina captain was banned for 15 months after testing positive for the drug in 1991.

He was sent home from the 1994 World Cup in the United States after failing another drug test. He retired from professional football in 1997.

Maradona played for Barcelona and Napoli at his prime, and won two Serie A titles with the Italian side, in the 1986-87 and 1989-90 seasons.

The legend, often compared to Brazil great Pepel, started his career with Argentinos Juniors before joining Boca Juniors and went on to play for some of the greatest clubs before returning to Boca in 1995.

