Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart' Says Kane Williamson

The loss versus DC further dampened SRH’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have just two points from eight games

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart' Says Kane Williamson
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer ensured Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably in Dubai on Wednesday. DC are on top of the IPL 2021 table. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart' Says Kane Williamson
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T08:35:03+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 8:35 am

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson admitted that SRH were 25 to 30 runs short following the loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. The win strengthened Delhi Capitals’ position at the top with 14 points from nine games. (More Cricket News)

HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE

Defending a lowly 134, SRH only managed to take two DC wickets as the Rishabh Pant-led side romped home with more than two overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. Williamson felt Sunrisers Hyderabad lacked decent partnerships.

“We didn’t start well, didn’t register a decent partnership but never got any momentum, some good scores in the back-end, but pretty much 25-30 runs short,” the Kiwi said during the post-match conference. The loss put SRH at the bottom of the table with just one win from eight games.

Batting first, SRH were on the backfoot when they lost David Warner for a duck in the third ball of the match. Wriddihiman Saha (18), Kane Williamson (18) and Manish Pandey (17) all got starts but failed to capitalise on them. Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) chipped in with handy contributions towards the end to give SRH something to defend.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

In reply, Delhi Capitals rode on Shikhar Dhawan’s (42), comeback man Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 47 and captain Rishabh Pant’s 35 not out to see them through. Having defended small scores in the past, Williamson opined Wednesday wasn’t their day.

“We did bowl well, we have defended modest scores in the past, but it wasn’t to be today which was a bit of a shame. It’s been a difficult campaign so far, but we need to enjoy our cricket and don’t put ourselves under pressure - they were excellent, they are both quality internationals, two of the best fast bowlers going around at the moment and they put us under pressure,” added the Kiwi skipper.

He was all praise for Delhi Capitals. “They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn’t lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were outstanding and played some smart cricket. We need to concentrate on the way we play and try to improve,” Williamson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, SRH were dealt with a major blow when pacer T Natarajan tested COVID-19 positive. Six others, including out of favour Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar, have been isolated.

Tags

Koushik Paul Kane Williamson Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan Shreyas Iyer Manish Pandey Rashid Khan (Cricket) Dubai Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ligue 1: PSG Make It Seven Straight Wins As Achraf Hakimi Nets Late Winner

Ligue 1: PSG Make It Seven Straight Wins As Achraf Hakimi Nets Late Winner

Ligue 1: Fan Violence Mars Marseille-Angers Encounter

Youngsters On Target As Juventus Register First Victory Of Serie A Season

DC Vs SRH: Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise On Anrich Nortje After Delhi Capitals' Big Win In IPL 2021

IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Clinical Delhi Capitals Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8-wickets

ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out Of AFC Cup After FC Nasaf Blitz

World Archery Championships: India Women WIn Compound Team Gold, Men Finish Second

Michael Atherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Sports

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24.

New Punjab CM Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

New Punjab CM Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

Outlook Web Desk / 'What is the problem if the son of a poor man boarded a jet?' said new Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

Koushik Paul / The loss versus DC further dampened SRH’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have just two points from eight games

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement