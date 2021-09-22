Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Live Updates & Score : Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada Strike Early For Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table and face a must-win game vs Delhi Capitals today in Dubai. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs SRH.

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada Strike Early For Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a mountain to climb in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the table. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of DC vs SRH here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada Strike Early For Delhi
2021-09-22T20:00:21+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 8:00 pm

IPL 2021 Match 33

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

    45/2(8.1)

  • Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 45 for 2 with 11.5 overs left

  • 7:59 PM

    Power Play Done

    Avesh Khan with his second over. And a tidy one. Only three runs. Manish Pandey (3 off 3) is Kane Williamson's (6 off 13) new partner. SRH - 32/2 (6)

  • 7:56 PM

    Second Wicket

  • 7:55 PM

  • 7:48 PM

    Third Over

    Two overs, one wicket and five runs. Anrich Nortje gives Delhi a good start. His new-ball partner Avesh Khan has conceded six runs. Wriddhiman Saha (6 off 8) and Kane Williamson (5 off 7) will need to lay a good foundation for Hyderabad. SRH - 16/1 (3).

  • 7:33 PM

    First Wicket

    And Anrich Nortje takes three balls to strike. David Warner holes out. Axar Patel takes the catch. SRH - 0/1 (0.3)

  • 7:31 PM

    Starts

    Anrich Nortje with the new ball. David Warner on the strike. Wriddhiman Saha is Warner's opening partner.

  • 7:21 PM

    Samuels Update

    Meanwhile, ICC has charged West Indies' Marlon Samuels for breaching anti-corruption code.

  • 7:08 PM

    Playing XIs

    Here are the playing XIs

    Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

    Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

  • 7:01 PM

    Toss

    Rishabh Pant with the coin. Kane Williamson wins the toss. And Sunrisers Hyderabad will bat first.

  • 6:58 PM

    What About The Pitch

    Kevin Pietersen, presenting the pitch report for the official broadcasters, advises the captains to "win the toss and bowl".

  • 6:40 PM

    What's At Stake

    A win will take Delhi Capitals to the top of the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for their second win of the season.

  • 6:29 PM

    Preview

    Rajasthan Royals' stunning win against Punjab Kings on Tuesday night and Kolkata Knight Riders win against Royal Challengers Bangalore have put extra pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who face Delhi Capitals in Dubai today. For SRH, who are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just two points from seven matches, every match from here on will be a final but it remains to be seen if Kane Williamson's team has the arsenal to turn things around in UAE. In the absence of Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who was SRH's most prolific batsman in the Indian leg, SRH will be banking on David Warner and Williamson to do the bulk of the scoring. Warner was not in exciting form in the first part of IPL 2021 and was replaced. Can he made amends?

    POINTS TABLE | RESULTS & SCHEDULE

    Here's some number crunching on playoff chances for teams.

    Sherfane Rutherford is Bairstow's replacement. In 11 matches in the Caribbean Premier League, Guyanese Rutherford scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 127.18. He hit three half-centuries for champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. SRH will be without pacer T. Natarajan. The left -arm pacer, known for his death bowling, has been isolated after testing positive for COVID. Delhi Capitals will be boosted by the return of Shreyas Iyer. While Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side, Iyer will certainly boost the top order. This match could see Ravichandran Ashwin reaching a personal milestone. Ashwin needs one wicket to become the third Indian bowler to bag 250 in T20 cricket, after Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra, who both have 262 each. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of DC vs SRH here.

Jayanta Oinam Thangarasu Natarajan Kane Williamson David Warner Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Delhi Capitals SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score T20 Cricket Sports
