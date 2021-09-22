Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada Strike Early For Delhi

Two overs, one wicket and five runs. Anrich Nortje gives Delhi a good start. His new-ball partner Avesh Khan has conceded six runs. Wriddhiman Saha (6 off 8) and Kane Williamson (5 off 7) will need to lay a good foundation for Hyderabad. SRH - 16/1 (3).

A win will take Delhi Capitals to the top of the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for their second win of the season.

Preview

Rajasthan Royals' stunning win against Punjab Kings on Tuesday night and Kolkata Knight Riders win against Royal Challengers Bangalore have put extra pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who face Delhi Capitals in Dubai today. For SRH, who are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with just two points from seven matches, every match from here on will be a final but it remains to be seen if Kane Williamson's team has the arsenal to turn things around in UAE. In the absence of Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who was SRH's most prolific batsman in the Indian leg, SRH will be banking on David Warner and Williamson to do the bulk of the scoring. Warner was not in exciting form in the first part of IPL 2021 and was replaced. Can he made amends?

Here's some number crunching on playoff chances for teams.

Sherfane Rutherford is Bairstow's replacement. In 11 matches in the Caribbean Premier League, Guyanese Rutherford scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 127.18. He hit three half-centuries for champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. SRH will be without pacer T. Natarajan. The left -arm pacer, known for his death bowling, has been isolated after testing positive for COVID. Delhi Capitals will be boosted by the return of Shreyas Iyer. While Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side, Iyer will certainly boost the top order. This match could see Ravichandran Ashwin reaching a personal milestone. Ashwin needs one wicket to become the third Indian bowler to bag 250 in T20 cricket, after Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra, who both have 262 each. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of DC vs SRH here.