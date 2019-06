Cricket World Cup, NZ Vs PAK: New Zealand Win Toss And Elect To Bat First Against Pakistan

Highflying New Zealand have won the toss against a resurgent Pakistan side in their ongoing Cricket World Cup fixture, in Edgbaston, on June 26. Kane Williamson has elected to bat first, while his counterpart, Sarfaraz Ahmed, will be leading his side in fielding.

The match was delayed by an hour approximately due to wet ground conditions. The Black Caps have an unchanged roster, while Pakistan have followed suit.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.