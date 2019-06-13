Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Goes Crazy Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Clash

With constant rain in Cricket World Cup 2019 venues, around England and Wales, the Twitter fraternity took it to themselves to troll the tournament ahead of the India Vs New Zealand clash!

It all started with BCCI posting a tweet, which stated, "Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19."

Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8WYSK1Or4J — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019

What followed it, was a series of comments which would send anyone into a series of laughter and giggles.

Time for our 12th player to perform ðÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/vgD5nSK58h — HappyðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Cricketician_) June 13, 2019

Ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/2p1vmqBFzf — Jagannath prasad Panda (@Jaganna52904613) June 13, 2019

Ind vs nz ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ pic.twitter.com/fVu7aHIlj1 — Kettavan Sarathy (@sarathy_twitz) June 13, 2019

As of now, two matches have already been abandoned without a ball having been played, due to rain and poor weather conditions.

Also, South Africa's clash against West Indies was abandoned midway, due to similar reasons.

India will be without opener Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand. Rishabh Pant has been called up to fill in the void left by the injured Shikhar Dhawan (not as a replacement). Pant's call up also sent Twitter spiralling down into an abyss of laughter.

It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.