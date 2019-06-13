﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Goes Crazy Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Clash

Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Goes Crazy Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Clash

It all started with BCCI posting a tweet, which stated, "Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19." India face New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019, but the venue is currently facing poor weather.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 June 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Goes Crazy Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Clash
There has been constant rain in England, which has led to few Cricket World Cup 2019 matches being abandoned.
Twitter
Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Goes Crazy Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand Clash
outlookindia.com
2019-06-13T16:08:33+0530

With constant rain in Cricket World Cup 2019 venues, around England and Wales, the Twitter fraternity took it to themselves to troll the tournament ahead of the India Vs New Zealand clash! 

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

It all started with BCCI posting a tweet, which stated, "Well, the rain has got heavier and the covers are on #CWC19."

What followed it, was a series of comments which would send anyone into a series of laughter and giggles.

As of now, two matches have already been abandoned without a ball having been played, due to rain and poor weather conditions. 

Also, South Africa's clash against West Indies was abandoned midway, due to similar reasons.

ALSO READ: OK Google: Sundar Pichai Predicts India Vs England Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

India will be without opener Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand. Rishabh Pant has been called up to fill in the void left by the injured Shikhar Dhawan (not as a replacement). Pant's call up also sent Twitter spiralling down into an abyss of laughter.

 It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket - BCCI Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : EPL 2019-20 Fixture: Schedule For New English Premier League Season Announced
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters