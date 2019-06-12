Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Rishabh Pant's India Call Up

After being named as one of two designated standbys in India's Cricket World Cup 2019 outfit, Rishabh Pant will be hoping to make his appearance in the ongoing tournament held in England and Wales. The 21-year-old has been reportedly called up to fill in the void left by the injured Shikhar Dhawan (not as a replacement). Also, his call up has sent social media spiralling down into the abyss of humorous banter and memes.

Full Coverage | Fixture | Points Table

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman was slotted with Ambati Rayudu as the two designated standbys.

It is highly probable that KL Rahul will fill in the void left by Dhawan, partnering Rohit Sharma. It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out For Three Weeks Due To Injury

After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.

After Dhawan's injury made the news, it was revealed that legends like Sunil Gavaskar prefered the Delhi lad, while Gautam Gambhir wanted Rayudu to fill in for Dhawan.

Here are the hilarious reactions to Pant's call up:

Rishabh Pant rushing for his flight after hearing about Shikhar Dhawan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7ZNIvm0II7 — FlashScore.in (@FlashScore_IN) June 11, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is out for 3 weeks due to thumb injury. #ShikharDhawan

Meanwhile Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/mdMBTAgKVP — Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) June 11, 2019

Rishabh Pant after hearing about Shikhar Dhawan's injury pic.twitter.com/6IrPsWFkCG — Sir Yuzvendra (@SirYuzvendra) June 11, 2019

Rishabh pant when he gets to know Dhawan is going to stay at the worldcup#Pant #DhawanRuledOut pic.twitter.com/U1vSWuD8Sa — Sir Ajinkya Rahane (@Pantbatsman) June 12, 2019

Rishabh Pant Right Now After #ShikharDhawan Injury ! pic.twitter.com/RVZOJCoWgW — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 11, 2019

The memes range from Akshay Kumar to Game of Thrones, and more berserk images are expected to traffic Twitter today! Pant made his India debut on February 1, 2017; at the age of 19 years, 120 days. Will he make his World Cup debut, or will just be a bench warmer?