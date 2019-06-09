﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Should Be Fully Fit For South Africa Clash, Says Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Should Be Fully Fit For South Africa Clash, Says Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib

Rashid Khan was unable to bowl for Afghanistan in their 2019 Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Taunton after being struck on the head by a Lockie Ferguson bouncer while batting. Rashid underwent a concussion test and thereafter the team management asked him to sit out of the rest of the game as a precautionary measure.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Should Be Fully Fit For South Africa Clash, Says Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib
Rashid Khan was left shaken after being hit on the head by Lockie Ferguson during the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Taunton on Saturday.
AP
Cricket World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan Should Be Fully Fit For South Africa Clash, Says Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib
outlookindia.com
2019-06-09T15:53:45+0530

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib is expecting his main strike bowler Rashid Khan to be fit for the side's next 2019 Cricket World Cup game against South Africa on June 15, following a blow to his head while batting against New Zealand. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | FULL SCHEDULE

Spinner Rashid did not come out to bowl after being hit on the head by a sharp Lockie Ferguson bouncer in the first innings. Afghanistan eventually suffered their third loss in a row here on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Neesham Enjoyed Taunton Conditions vs Afghanistan, Says Williamson

Rashid underwent a concussion test and thereafter it was decided that he would not take the field for the remainder of the game. However, Naib is not too worried over Rashid's fitness as Afghanistan's next game is a week away, giving him plenty of time to recover.

"He's feeling now better. The doctor said don't go to the field but now he's feeling well. So he needed rest. So obviously we have a couple of days. He's fine now," Naib said after the seven-wicket loss to New Zealand.

"I asked the physio if he needed rest, some headache. We have a rest of one week for the other game. So now he's feeling well. So he should go to hospital and check for some tests. He's well. Afghani people is strong. So it's just a small thing," he added.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan Gulbadin Naib Lockie Ferguson Taunton ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand South Africa Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bike-Borne Men Open Fire On Journalists At Barapullah Flyover In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters