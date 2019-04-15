The Indian squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019 was named by the national selectors in Mumbai Monday afternoon. While most of the 15-man squad picked themselves, Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik were included looking at their form and conditions expected in UK's summer. The Cricket World Cup will be staged by the International Cricket Council in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

The full squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik.

Although skipper Virat Kohli and chief selector MSK Prasad often said there was only one spot of bother - the No. 4 slot in the batting order - several players would have been discussed on their current form and ability to give the team management options to chose in a long 10-team, round-robin format. Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant lost out to Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik, respectively.

Chief selector MSK Prasad said Vijay Shankar was the first option for the No. 4 slot and "KL Rahul could bat higher up if needed."

Prasad said Vijay Shankar brought in "three dimensions" and thus was preferred over Rayudu, whose IPL form has run hot and cold. "Shankar is a batsman who can bowl," said the chief selector.

Dinesh Karthik's experience won him the berth ahead of Rishabh Pant, said Prasad. "Pant is talented and has age on his side. Dinesh Karthik is the right man if MS Dhoni is not available," he explained.

Most Indian players are currently playing the Indian Premier League. India's last ODI series was at home against Australia. India won the first two matches but lost three on the trot to lose the series. On their tour Down Under in 2018-19, India defeated both Australia (2-1) and New Zealand 4-1 to establish their limited overs credentials overseas.