Solo Nqweni, a South African first-class cricketer who has been battling Guillan-Barre Syndrome since last July besides other health issues, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
The 25-year-old all-rounder, who is being treated for his illness in Aberdeen, Scotland, shared the news on Twitter.
So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me.— Solo Nicholas Nqweni (@SoloNqweni) May 7, 2020
Nqweni is the third cricketer known to have contracted the disease after Pakistan's Zafar Sarfraz and Scotland's Majid Haq.
"So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I'm only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don't understand why all of this is happening to me," Nqweni tweeted.
This diagnosis is the latest in a long line of health issues for Nqweni, who spent four weeks in an induced coma last year.
Nqweni played for South Africa Under-19s in 2012 and has been contracted to Eastern Province and has also played for franchise cricket for the Warriors.
The former Grey High star, who is playing as a professional at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, is in the intensive care unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, according to Herald Live.
Coronavirus Pandemic: AIIMS Delhi Doctors Sound Alarm Bells Against Govt Apathy
BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Anti-national' For Congratulating Award-winning Kashmiri Photojournalists
Class 12 Student Commits Suicide In Gurugram; Cops Probe 'Boys Locker Room' Connection
Haryana IAS Officer, Who Had Accused Senior Of Harassment, Resigns Citing Concern Over 'Personal Safety'
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
How Viceroy Lord Mayo's Assassination Led To Creation Of India's First Intelligence Bureau
Bois Locker Room: Monster Made By A Society That Perpetuates Rape Culture
'Boys Locker Room' Case Underlines Need For Meaningful Sex Education: Experts