Coronavirus: Gerard Pique 'Pessimistic' Over 2020 Davis Cup

Gerard Pique is "pessimistic" about the hosting of the 2020 Davis Cup due to Spain's restrictions on fans attending sporting events as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Barcelona defender's investment group Kosmos acquired the rights to tennis' international team competition in 2018.

Last year, the Davis Cup began a new week-long format that was won by Spain in Madrid.

The Spanish capital is due to host the Davis Cup again this year in November, but Pique cast doubt as to whether it will go ahead.

Speaking to Movistar, he said: "I'm a bit pessimistic, to have the Davis Cup without fans is difficult.

"There is a lot of uncertainty. We are listening to what the sport's ministry and the government are telling us about whether we'll be able to have fans in the stadium.

"There are different opinions and no-one is sure if we'll be able to have fans or if it'll have to be behind closed doors."

Spain's tough lockdown measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic have made organising the Davis Cup tricky, but Pique said work is being done should the easing of restrictions mean the event can go ahead.

"I think in the next few weeks we'll have more clarity but right now we're trying to be prepared," he added.

"People are working from home and obviously we can't go to Madrid to look at facilities, we are prepared in case we end up being able to organise it."