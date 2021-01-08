Copa Del Rey: Barcelona Drawn To Face Giant-killers Who Stunned Atletico Madrid

Barcelona must find their way past the minnows who embarrassed Atletico Madrid after being drawn to face neighbours Cornella in their Copa del Rey opener. (More Football News)

Ronald Koeman's Barca enter the competition at the last-32 stage and the record 30-time winners are sure to take Cornella seriously after their fellow Catalonians earned a 1-0 win over Atletico on Wednesday.

Cornella's Camp Municipal stadium is situated less than 10 miles away from Barcelona's Camp Nou, making it a dream draw for the Segunda B side.

Cornella are one of six teams from the Spanish third tier remaining in the competition and Real Madrid will face another of those in the form of Alcoyano, who beat LaLiga strugglers Huesca this week.

Athletic Bilbao face a trip to tackle Ibiza, while Real Sociedad will play Cordoba.

The lower-ranked sides will host the last-32 matches, which are to be played on January 16, 17, 20 or 21.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic and Sociedad have Supercopa de Espana commitments to tackle before turning their focus to the Copa del Rey, with that four-team tournament running from January 13-17.

Here’s a look at the full draw:

Cornella vs Barcelona, Ibiza vs Athletic, Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Cordoba vs Real Sociedad, Pena Deportiva vs Real Valladolid, Navalcarnero vs Eibar, Malaga vs Granada, Almeria vs Alaves, Leganes vs Sevilla, Alcorcon vs Valencia, Girona vs Cadiz, Sporting Gijon vs Real Betis, Espanyol vs Osasuna, Fuenlabrada vs Levante, Rayo Vallecano vs Elche, Tenerife vs Villarreal

