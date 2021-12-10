Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli Book 2022 CWG Spots With Commonwealth Championships Gold

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 305kg (141kg+164kg) in the men’s 67kg event. He also created NR in the snatch event but was unable to do the same in the clean and jerk. Sheuli won gold in the men's 73kg category.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli Book 2022 CWG Spots With Commonwealth Championships Gold
Jeremy Lalrinnunga in action in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Friday. | Twitter

Trending

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli Book 2022 CWG Spots With Commonwealth Championships Gold
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T15:00:05+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 3:00 pm

India’s teenage weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli clinched gold medals on Friday at the Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent and booked their spots in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (More Sports News)

Jeremy could not breach his personal best mark but the effort of 305kg was enough to win the yellow metal in the men’s 67kg category. The 2018 Youth Olympics gold medallist lifter finished with the best effort of 305kg (141kg+164kg). His personal best stands at 306kg (140kg+166kg) which came in 2019.

The 19-year-old also created a national record in the snatch event enroute to his podium finish but was unable to do the same in the clean and jerk section where he failed to lift 168kg.

Meanwhile, Sheuli claimed the top place on the podium with an effort of 316kg (143 + 173) in the men's 73kg category. He had won a silver in Junior World Championships in May.

In the World Championships which are being held simultaneously with the Commonwealth Championship, the Mizo teenager was placed fourth in snatch and seventh overall. Jeremy had suffered a knee injury in April during the Asian Championships here.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

He had finished fourth at the Junior World Championship in May but was unable to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics. The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also serve as a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 CWG and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

Tags

PTI Jeremy Lalrinnunga Tashkent Other Sports Weightlifting 2022 Commonwealth Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Exclusive '300 Club'

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Crazy Finale To Win F1 Title

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer Stars In MP Win; Kerala On Top After Big Win

ISL 2021-22: 'Sunil Chhetri Is A Human Being,' Says Bengaluru FC Head Coach

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Storm Into 2nd Successive Final, Face Sreenidi Deccan

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin To Miss F1 Finale After Positive COVID-19 Test

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Foo Fighters Cancel F1 Concert Due To Medical Reasons

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Favourites Vs NorthEast United - Live Streaming, Preview

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Favourites Vs NorthEast United - Live Streaming, Preview

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: India Win One Gold, 3 Silvers On Final Day

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: India Win One Gold, 3 Silvers On Final Day

SA Vs IND, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan Faces Ruturaj Gaikwad-Venkatesh Iyer Reality

SA Vs IND, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan Faces Ruturaj Gaikwad-Venkatesh Iyer Reality

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

Read More from Outlook

Air Pollution In India: The Time To Act Was Yesterday

Air Pollution In India: The Time To Act Was Yesterday

Arvind Kumar / No matter how difficult the actions required to contain air pollution are, the cost of inaction is too high for something we can fix collectively.

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Emisenla Jamir / ‘Sometimes’ was the first poem Emisenla Jamir read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held a day before the Oting killings.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement