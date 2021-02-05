February 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Club World Cup: Al Ahly Through To Face Bayern Munich As Gignac Inspires Tigres

Club World Cup: Al Ahly Through To Face Bayern Munich As Gignac Inspires Tigres

Al Ahly and Tigres claimed narrow wins to reach the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, where Bayern Munich and Palmeiras await.

Omnisport 05 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Club World Cup: Al Ahly Through To Face Bayern Munich As Gignac Inspires Tigres
Al Ahly Andre-Pierre Gignac equalised from close range.
FIFA
Club World Cup: Al Ahly Through To Face Bayern Munich As Gignac Inspires Tigres
outlookindia.com
2021-02-05T11:48:21+05:30

Bayern Munich will face Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup after the African champions knocked out home favourites Al Duhail on Thursday. (More Football News)

The clash at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan was settled by a fine strike from Hussein El Shahat 30 minutes in, the winger finding the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box after Bassam Hisham had lost possession. 

Walter Bwalya, who forced the defensive error, tucked away a composed finish but saw the goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review. 

Qatari champions Al Duhail improved after the break, but Pitso Mosimane's men were relatively comfortable as they saw out the 1-0 victory. 

Al Ahly will meet Bayern on Monday as the European champions bid to win the tournament for the second time. 

The other semi-final will see Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras face Tigres, who defeated Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 in the earlier game. 

The K League 1 side, who won their second AFC Champions League in 2020, went ahead through Kim Kee-hee's 24th-minute header. 

Andre-Pierre Gignac equalised from close range and Tigres' all-time leading goalscorer made it 2-1 from the penalty spot just before half-time. 

The CONCACAF champions will be back in action against Palmeiras on Monday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG: Joe Root Takes To Field For His 100th Test Match Against India In Chennai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Bayern Munich FIFA FIFA Club World Cup Football Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos