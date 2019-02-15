﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cheteshwar Pujara, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu Nominated For Indian Sports Honours

Cheteshwar Pujara, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu Nominated For Indian Sports Honours

Along with shuttler Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom, others nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year (Individual Sports) were wrestler Vinesh Phogat, sprinter Hima Das and heptathlete Swapna Barman.

15 February 2019
Cheteshwar Pujara, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu Nominated For Indian Sports Honours
Composite - File Photos
Cheteshwar Pujara, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu Nominated For Indian Sports Honours
outlookindia.com
2019-02-15T21:00:41+0530
Also Read

Test cricket run-machine Cheteshwar Pujara, Olympic medallists Mary Kom and P V Sindhu figured among a host of star sportspersons nominated for the second edition of Indian Sports Honours which will be awarded in Mumbai on Saturday.

Pujara, his national team-mates Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were nominated for the Sportsman of the Year (Team Sport) award, along with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

The Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sport) award will be chosen from among Indian women's cricket team members Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, and national hockey side goalkeeper Savita Punia.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, badminton player Kidambi Srikanth, top wrestler Bajrang Punia, rising shooter Saurabh Choudhary and ace cueist Pankaj Advani were the candidates for the individual category of Sportsman of the Year award.

Along with shuttler Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom, others nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year (Individual Sports) were wrestler Vinesh Phogat, sprinter Hima Das and heptathlete Swapna Barman.

Indian Sports Honours is an initiative of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The awards in 17 categories, including one Life Time Achievement Honour, will be conferred here on Saturday.

Winners for 11 categories will be selected by the ISH Jury, which has the likes of Pullela Gopichand, Abhinav Bindra, Sardar Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, P T Usha and Anjali Bhagwat in it. The remaining six will be chosen by the fans through voting on Twitter.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Mary Kom Cheteshwar Pujara P.V. Sindhu Neeraj Chopra Rohit Sharma Sunil Chhetri Mithali Raj Srikanth Kidambi Pankaj Advani Vinesh Phogat Virat Kohli Mumbai Cricket Awards/Recognition Sports Boxing Football Wrestling Badminton Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pulwama Terror Attack: India Meets P5 Nations, Issues Demarche To Pakistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters