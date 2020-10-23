Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL In UAE: Cricket Live Scores, Live Ball By Ball Updates

Although Chennai Super Kings could still clinch a spot in the IPL 2020 last-four, MS Dhoni's team will be playing to salvage some pride after a forgettable campaign in UAE. Good days have been few and far between for CSK this season. CSK have just six points from 10 matches and with a negative nett run-rate. Dhoni has called CSK a boat with holes and regularly lamented the intent shown by the younger players who have got enough opportunities. Mumbai Indians have a chance to go to the top of the IPL 2020 table on Friday. They have 12 points from nine matches and a win against CSK in Sharjah will take them past Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both on 14 points from 10 matches each. MI have the best nett run-rate in the tournament. For the record, CSK had won the first leg encounter by five wickets against the defending champions in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Both MI and CSK are coming off defeats. MI lost a sensational double Super Over against Kings XI Punjab, CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals. Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of CSK vs MI here. (Live Blog| Points Table | Schedule & Results)

