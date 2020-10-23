CSK Vs MI, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni's Chennai Play For Pride Against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai

Having lost the first leg match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19, Mumbai Indians will be hungry for revenge and also return to winning ways as the race for play-off berths intensify. Mumbai Indians have a chance to go to the top of the IPL 2020 table on Friday. They have 12 points from nine matches and a win against CSK in Sharjah will take them past Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both on 14 points from 10 matches each. MI have the best nett run-rate in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the table. This is something unprecedented. MS Dhoni's CSK have just six points from 10 matches and with a negative net run-rate. CSK are coming off a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians lost their last game against Kings XI Punjab, too. MI featured in the historic double Super Over against KXIP in Dubai on Sunday (Oct 18). It was a game that could have gone either way. Chennai Super Kings will be playing their 200th IPL match on Friday. Can they rise to the occasion? Get live crickets scores of CSK vs MI here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | Results & Schedule)

