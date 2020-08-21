Champions League Final: How Can Bayern Munich Stop Kylian Mbappe? Kingsley Coman, The Answer?

Kingsley Coman will advise Bayern Munich's defence on how to stop Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League final. (More Football News)

Mbappe's fitness was a cause for concern ahead of the mini-tournament in Lisbon due to an ankle injury sustained in the Coupe de France final success against Saint-Etienne.

The 21-year-old attacker, a France team-mate of Coman, set up a late winner after coming on as a substitute in the quarter-final success against Atalanta and started the 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the final four on Tuesday.

Bayern managed to shackle Lionel Messi during an 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the last eight and Coman will attempt to help them limit the damage Mbappe does at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

"I have played with him several times, so I will try to give any advice I can give," Coman said of Mbappe.

"There is also the video and the instructions of the coaches. With all this, we'll try to stop him. He is an attacking player who creates a lot. Like when we played Lionel Messi, we have to hope he plays the worst possible game.

"We will try to put him under pressure and to make sure he touches the ball as little as possible.

"But he is a plyer who can always be decisive, like Neymar and [Angel] Di Maria."

ONE STEP TO MAKE HISTORY... pic.twitter.com/Itq4Nupymi — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 18, 2020

While Mbappe was part of the France team to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Coman missed out due to injury.

The Bayern winger says that disappointment is in the past and will not provide added motivation to achieve success in the Champions League.

"The two competitions are not linked. The disappointment of the World Cup has long passed. They are two completely different things," he said.

"I would still like to win the World Cup, but today I am with my club. I want to win the Champions League and I hope we will lift the cup on Sunday."