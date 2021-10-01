Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Brazil Football Legend Pele Leaves Hospital After Weeks

The 80-year-old Pele underwent tumor surgery from his colon on September 4 and spent days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Pele, who is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 77 goals, has won 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups. | File photo

2021-10-01T10:28:27+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:28 am

Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month. (More Football News)

“I am so happy to be back at home,” Pele wrote in a post on his official Instagram. "I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.”

The 80-year-old removed a tumor from his colon on September 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery. “The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy,” doctors from the hospital said in a statement, without providing further details.

 
 
 
In recent days, Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Associated Press (AP) Pele Brazil Football Brazil national football team Sports
