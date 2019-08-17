﻿
Boxing Great Mary Kom Recuses Herself From Sports Award Panel

MC Mary Kom's presence in the selection panel raised eyebrows as her coach was also one of the candidates for Dronacharya Award, but the six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist promptly decided to recuse herself from the process

PTI 17 August 2019
Mary Kom is a six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-17T18:05:58+0530

Boxing great MC Mary Kom on Saturday recused herself from the Dronacharya Award selection panel in order to avoid conflict of interest as her personal coach Chhotelal Yadav was in contention. (Sports News)

The six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist's presence in the panel raised eyebrows as her coach was also one of the candidates for Dronacharya, but Mary Kom promptly decided to recuse herself from the selection process.

Also Read: Deepa Malik Joins Bajrang Punia For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Mary Kom was among the athletes who are in the selection panel -- which includes former footballer Baichung Bhutia, former long-jumper Anju Bobby George, former women's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra and table tennis coach Kamlesh Mehta.

Besides Chhotelal, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has recommended the names of World Championships bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri and Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal for the Arjuna Award while Sandhya Gurung and Shiv Singh are the other coaches they have nominated for the Dronacharya.

Next Story : Deepa Malik Joins Bajrang Punia For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Among 19 For Arjuna
