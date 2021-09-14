Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process
FIFA aims to optimise the new international match calendar by looking into the feasibility of a World Cup every two years. | File Photo

The AFC said it applauds the spirit of partnership and strong principles of inclusivity, which FIFA's consultative approach seeks to achieve.

Trending

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T17:43:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 5:43 pm

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday welcomed the consultation process initiated by FIFA in exploring the options to hold the men's and women's World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year cycle. (More Football News)

World football governing body FIFA aims to optimise the new international match calendar by looking into the feasibility of a World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year interval, as mandated by the Member Associations, including the AFC.

At the same time, the AFC said in a press release it remains committed to strengthening its engagement with the largest stadium in world football -- Asia's passionate fans -- so many of whom continue to engage in record numbers, as it seeks to ensure football remains the continent's most popular sport.

The AFC said it applauds the spirit of partnership and strong principles of inclusivity, which FIFA's consultative approach seeks to achieve.

"As proven time and time again, most notably in these challenging times, exceptional partnerships that thrive form the foundational basis for Asian and world football not only to overcome great adversity, but also in serving as the catalyst towards creating an environment that supports dynamic innovation, invention, and collective success."

The AFC said it remains "firmly committed" to working with all its stakeholders and looks forward to engaging actively in shaping the future of the international match calendar, one which "reflects the diverse needs and unlocks the potential benefits for every region across the globe".

Tags

PTI Football Football: FIFA World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Set 121-run Target For SA

Indian Premier League: E-bidding For New IPL Teams Planned On October 17

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/