Ben Chilwell Completes Big-money Move To Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of left-back Ben Chilwell from Premier League rivals Leicester City. (More Football News)

The England international moves to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal and, while the fee has not been disclosed, reports have suggested the price to be around £50million.

Chilwell is the latest arrival at big-spending Chelsea, who have also added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the 2020-21 season under Frank Lampard.

READ: Jamie Vardy Signs New Leicester Deal

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are also said to be close to joining the Blues.

Chilwell said: "I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.

"I can't wait to get started and hopefully it won't be long before we're playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League in Lampard's debut campaign in charge, guaranteeing Champions League football again.

Leicester had for a long time appeared set to qualify for Europe's leading club competition, only for a late dip in form to cost them.

Brendan Rodgers' squad won just twice following the restart in June to end up in fifth spot, meaning they will instead be competing in the Europa League.

Chilwell, who came through Leicester's academy system, missed the final five games through injury.

He made 27 league appearances in 2019-20 and scored three goals, including finding the net against his new employers in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium in February.

The 23-year-old has made 11 appearances for England, starting five times in a successful Euro 2020 qualifying phase under Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea start the new Premier League season with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.