India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were targeted by belligerent fans for supporting the "noble initiative" started by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

On Tuesday, Yuvraj took to Twitter to lend his support to Afridi. He wrote: "These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh".

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Harbhajan Singh had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

Harbhajan praised Afridi's gesture and said: "Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world's wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala."

But sections of Indian fans were offended by the cricketers' action.

On Wednesday, a hashtag #ShameonYuviBhajji was trending with users lashing out at the duo for helping Afridi. At the same time, there was also support for the former India India all-rounder with #IStandWithYuvi hashtag doing the rounds.

Here are some reactions:

While India is busy in combating COVID-19.



Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have come out to appeal citizens to donate money to Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's foundation.



On numerous ocasions Afridi has made bad remarks about India and Hindus.#coronavirus — Ashutosh Vishwakarma (@AshutoshV10) March 31, 2020

Horrified to know that Harbhajan & Yuvraj Singh - two respected cricketers of India - are seeking donations for Shahid Afridi.



This Pakistani cricketer hates Hindus.



He broke his TV because his girls were imitating Bhagwan Aarti.



DON'T DONATE.



(Thread)pic.twitter.com/2twsWtQFgm — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Punjab:



- Till now, 41 cases & 4 deaths



- 1330 NRIs untraceable.



- 36 medical professionals, including doctors are quarantined.



And our cricketers Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh (both from Punjab) are asking Indians to donate for Pak's Shahid Afridi Foundation. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 31, 2020

Me After seeing yuvraj and bhajji’s comments on afridi’s foundation pic.twitter.com/dLHovqc6g9 — Hitesh Gori (@hk_gori) March 31, 2020

National Investigation Agency should keep an eye on such cricketers. I am shocked & appalled by the action of Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan singh, they have played for India, how can they ask Indians to donate for Shahid afridi foundation who is known for bashing India openly. Shame https://t.co/ShiyjgW3tG — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 31, 2020

Dear Hindus,



Please listen to our Sikh brothers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh and donate to Shahid Afridi’s foundation. You can also use hawala channels as that way, it will be easier for terrorists like Hafiz Saeed to access your donations and plan more Kabul like attacks. pic.twitter.com/Is8h3Qdo1S — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 31, 2020

Hindus are being refused ration in paxtan, because the ration is apparently not for non-muzlims.



Here, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are donating to Shahid Afridi's foundation, the very same Shahid Afridi who broke his TV because of an Aarti scene!#YuvrajSingh #StayAtHome — Rakesh kumar Singh à¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¹ (@RakeshS93675393) April 1, 2020

providing food to the poor people is a Anti-national#IStandWithYUVI pic.twitter.com/yRRPl8ZKo5 — Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld12) March 31, 2020

If Yuvraj is anti national for helping pakistani poor people then by that logic even Modiji is Anti-national#IStandWithYuvi pic.twitter.com/CGtjPOJX7W — Dexter Reincarnated (@saarthhak) March 31, 2020

Till now Yuvraj Singh donated 1.5crs to PM relief fund ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ 1.5Gb online nibbas are calling him anti-national.... Irony ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£#IStandWithYUVI — Trends Yuvraj singh (@YuviFanTrends) March 31, 2020

Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh now both are anti national just because they requested Indians to donate for Shahid Afridi’s NGO. Yuvraj is the same guy who won us 2 WC's, played the 2011 world cup with Cancer for Team India. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ@YUVSTRONG12 âÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂ¤#YuvrajSingh — âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ØªÙÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂØ± âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@iamtnvr_) March 31, 2020

~They were boycotting China, but ventilators were ordered from there.



~They were abusing pakistan, but Harbhajan and yuvraj promoted a trust owned by Afridi.



~35 lakh gloves were sent to serbia, without knowledge of ministry.



Sanghis are the most confused people right nowðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Dr. Achambit Santra (@5trilIion_jumla) April 1, 2020

He just made an appeal to donate, it's your wish to donate or not.. Shahid afridi also donated some money to YouweCan foundation to fight against cancer & his signed jersey ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Humanity first ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IStandWithYUVI#WearewithyouYUVI pic.twitter.com/w8YKEXivVP — Trends Yuvraj singh (@YuviFanTrends) March 31, 2020

I just talked to Ceo of @YOUWECAN foundation, He said : We are planning to SUPPLY MASKS , MEDICAL KITS & other EQUIPMENTS to HOSPITALS all over INDIA.. his intention is not to support Pakistan nor Afridi.. he just appeal to donate with Humanity, ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ RT this... #IStandWithYUVI pic.twitter.com/COPqc72gaE — Trends Yuvraj singh (@YuviFanTrends) April 1, 2020

There was support as well as many felt it was blown out of proportion.