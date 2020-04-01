April 03, 2020
Belligerent Indian Fans Declare Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh Anti-Nationals, But What Are Their Crimes

Celebrated Indian cricketers Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh have come under severe criticism after their decision to support the Shahid Afridi Foundation to fight against COVID-19

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2020
India's 2011 World Cup heroes Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were targeted by belligerent fans for supporting the "noble initiative" started by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

On Tuesday, Yuvraj took to Twitter to lend his support to Afridi. He wrote:  "These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh".

Harbhajan Singh had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

Harbhajan praised Afridi's gesture and said: "Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world's wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala."

But sections of Indian fans were offended by the cricketers' action.

On Wednesday, a hashtag #ShameonYuviBhajji was trending with users lashing out at the duo for helping Afridi. At the same time, there was also support for the former India India all-rounder with #IStandWithYuvi hashtag doing the rounds.

Here are some reactions:

There was support as well as many felt it was blown out of proportion.

 

 

