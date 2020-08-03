August 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal Can't Coach Bengal, Baroda May Miss Dave Whatmore

BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal Can't Coach Bengal, Baroda May Miss Dave Whatmore

Both Arun Lal and Dave Whatmore won't be able to join the pre-season training camps for their respective teams

PTI 03 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal Can't Coach Bengal, Baroda May Miss Dave Whatmore
Arun Lal
Courtesy: Twitter
BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal Can't Coach Bengal, Baroda May Miss Dave Whatmore
outlookindia.com
2020-08-03T09:06:43+05:30

BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Whatmore, 66, was appointed in April while Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in March.

"Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz support staff, umpires, ground staff and those indviduals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, weakened immunity, should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have higher risk of severe COVID-19," read one of the guidelines from BCCI's 100-page SOP, which is in possession of PTI.

READ: BCCI Issues SOPs For Resumption For Cricket

"All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government," it stated.

Both Lal and Whatmore won't be able to join the pre-season training camp.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was unavailable for a comment but a senior BCCI official said, "This is SOP. It will be very difficult for any teams to breach the protocols. It is unfortunate that someone like Lal ji or Whatmore might have to miss out," the official said.

Next Story >>

BCCI's SOPs On Cricket Resumption: Players Must Sign Consent Form, 60-plus Barred

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Cricket - BCCI Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos