Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad, Live Streaming: Can Barca Win Without Lionel Messi - Check Match, Telecast Details

Barcelona fans will have to adjust to life after Lionel Messi as season starts with them hosting Real Sociedad at home in Camp Nou on Sunday. (More Football News)

This will be Barcelona's first season without Messi in nearly two decades. The Catalan club’s precarious financial situation meant they were forced to let Messi leave.

Messi signed up with Paris Saint-Germain after being unable to agree to a new contract at Barcelona where he arrived as a 13-year-old. Barcelona's attack on Sunday is expected to be led by Antoine Griezmann and new signing Memphis Depay.

As far as fans are concerned they are looking to adjust and are still excited about the new season. Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona's season opener to finally watch his favourite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven't seen him in person," he said outside Camp Nou, “and still won't unfortunately.”

While Paris Saint-German fans chanted Messi's name upon his ceremonial introduction at Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the reality that he's gone.

Inside the club's “megastore” at Camp Nou, Messi's No. 10 shirts are still available but they're on a floor rack while the jerseys of current players like Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati hang prominently on wall racks. No, Messi's not on discount. Men's blue-and-scarlet home jerseys for 2021-22 were all priced at 110 euros ($130).

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman would agree with the sentiment. At his pre-match news conference on Saturday, he acknowledged the fans' pain but urged them not to “live in the past.” (with Inputs from AP)

Match and Telecast Details

Match: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Timings: 11:30 PM IST



How To Watch In India

Viacom18's flagship youth brand MTV has teamed up with LaLiga to bring La Liga exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next three years. Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, La Liga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot and Jio platforms. Viacom18 will also leverage its TV, digital and social assets in the region to showcase the matches.

Elsewhere…

Find out more about worldwide coverage here

Likely XIs:

Barcelona:

Neto; Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alba; Roberto, Pedri, Busquets; Memphis, Griezmann, Braithwaite

Real Sociedad:

Remiro; Elustondo, Gorosabel, Zaldua, Le Normand; Zubimendi, Merino; Portu, D Silva, Oyarzabal; Isak

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine