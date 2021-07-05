La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming: How To Watch Spanish Football League In India

Well, the so-called Barcelona-Real Madrid duopoly in Spain was ended by Atletico Madrid last season even as Indian fans jostled to watch their favourites teams watch it online. Facebook did manage to provide uninterrupted live streaming in the absence of TV broadcaster last season, but the experience was somehow compromised with no terrestrial telecast. (More Football News)

The 2021-22 season will start on August 15. On Matchday 1, Diego Simeone's Atleti travel to Celta Vigo, while their city rivals Real make a trip to Alaves. But Barcelona start their campaign with a home fixture against Real Sociedad.

And El Clasicos will be played on matchday 10 in Barcelona, and on matchday 29 in Madrid. The Madrid Derby matches will take place on matchday 17 at Real and on matchday 35 at Atletico.

Promoted sides Espanyol (A), Mallorca (H) and Rayo Vallecano (A) meet Osasuna, Real Betis and Sevilla in their respective opening matches.

Eibar, Valladolid and Huesca were the relegated teams.

Currently in its 91st season, La Liga is one of the most followed football leagues across the world and is home to some of the biggest clubs in the world, with the planet's top talents plying their trade in it.

And this new season, with changes in personnel, expect the title fight to be gripping.

How To Watch In India

Viacom18's flagship youth brand MTV has teamed up with LaLiga to bring La Liga exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next three years. Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, La Liga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot and Jio platforms.

According to a release, the three-year exclusive partnership will give the network linear and digital rights across the Indian subcontinent. Meaning, Viacom18 will leverage its TV, digital and social assets in the region.

The Clubs, in alphabetical order

Alaves, Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Cadiz, Celta Vigo, Elche, Espanyol, Getafe, Granada, Levante, Mallorca, Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal.

