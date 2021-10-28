Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Barcelona Name Sergi Barjuan Caretaker Coach

The Spanish club said that reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan will temporarily lead the squad until it finds a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona Name Sergi Barjuan Caretaker Coach
Sergi Barjuan played for Barcelona as a left back from 1993-2002. | Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBarcelona)

Trending

Barcelona Name Sergi Barjuan Caretaker Coach
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T21:44:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 9:44 pm

With its coffers depleted and a critical Champions League match right around the corner, Barcelona was looking for a new coach on Thursday after it named a caretaker coach following the firing of Ronald Koeman. (More Football News)

The Spanish club said that reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan will temporarily lead the squad until it finds a permanent replacement for Koeman. Barjuan is a former Barcelona defender. The club said that he will be in the dugout for Saturday's Spanish league match against Alavés.

Former midfielder Xavi Hernández, who for years has been linked to a return to the club he helped lift to its greatest heights as a player, appears to be the leading candidate to take over on a full-time basis.

First, however, the 41-year-old Xavi would have to free himself from his job coaching Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Xavi turned down the chance to coach Barcelona in January 2020 when former president Josep Bartomeu, who resigned amid scandals one year ago, offered him the post after firing Ernesto Valverde in the middle of the season.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

"When they offered me (the job), I had barely been coaching for three months," Xavi said last week.

"But now it is different. I have more experience, and I am learning a lot here (with Al-Sadd)."

Next week, Barcelona faces a trip to Ukraine to play Dynamo Kyiv in a match it will need to win to boost its chances of continuing its two-decade long run of reaching the Champions League knockout rounds.

Koeman had justified defeats to Bayern Munich, Benfica, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid this season by arguing that his team was simply no longer among Europe's elite after its financial troubles forced it to shed the wages of Lionel Messi and other top talents. He also insisted that injuries among his attacking players had limited its effectiveness.

Less than a month ago, club president Joan Laporta had publicly backed Koeman, asking fans to be patient as the team undergoes a rebuilding project.

But Koeman's credit ran out after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano, a modest rival that had not beaten Barcelona since 2002. Barcelona, the dominant Spanish league team over the past two decades, is in ninth place in the standings.

Koeman, a former defender, took over Barcelona when its economic crisis was just being felt following a devastating 8-2 loss to Bayern at the end of the 2019-20 season that cost predecessor Quique Setién his job. The Dutchman was remembered as a fan favourite for his winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final.

The 58-year-old Koeman led Barcelona to last season's Copa del Rey title, but it exited the Champions League in the round-of-16 and finished the Spanish league in third place.

Koeman did, however, set the foundation of a rejuvenated Barcelona by bringing youngsters Pedri González, Gavi Páez, Ronald Araújo and Óscar Mingueza into his starting lineup and making Ansu Fati one of the team's leaders along with veterans Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

But its trouble scoring — one goal in three Champions League matches — and its inability to respond to adversity once behind showed that Koeman's team was not performing up its potential.

"We showed that we had talent, but it wasn't enough," Koeman said hours before he was let go.

Koeman had left his job coaching the Netherlands to return to Barcelona, a fact that Laporta had also cited when he had given him a reprieve. He previously coached several teams, including Everton, Southampton, Valencia, Benfica and Ajax, among other Dutch clubs.

The 49-year-old Barjuan played for Barcelona as a left back from 1993-2002 before finishing his playing career with Atlético. He was appointed Barcelona's reserve team coach in July.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ronald Koeman Barcelona Spain FC Barcelona La Liga Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Dipika Pallikal, Dinesh Karthik Blessed With Twins

Dipika Pallikal, Dinesh Karthik Blessed With Twins

IPL 2022 Auction: Mumbai Indians Unlikely To Retain Hardik Pandya; Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals Future Uncertain

AFG Vs PAK, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

IPL 2022: David Warner Ready For Fresh Start, Says 'Will Put My Name In The Auction'

AFG Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Buoyant Afghanistan Face Massive Pakistan Test In Super 12

Niharika Times By Sabal Singh Bhati Bringing A New Face To The Print And Digital Media

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: What India Need To Do In A Must-Win Game Versus New Zealand

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner Stars In Australia's Big Win Over Sri Lanka - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

WI Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup: West Indies, Bangladesh Clash In Must-win Super 12 Match

WI Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup: West Indies, Bangladesh Clash In Must-win Super 12 Match

IND Vs PAK In ICC T20 World Cup Final? Saqlain Mushtaq Wants Pakistan To Meet India Again

IND Vs PAK In ICC T20 World Cup Final? Saqlain Mushtaq Wants Pakistan To Meet India Again

Badminton Calendar: Odisha Open Gets BWF Nod For 2022, India To Host Three Back-to-back Events

Badminton Calendar: Odisha Open Gets BWF Nod For 2022, India To Host Three Back-to-back Events

Barcelona Legend Xavi The Favourite To Replace Ronald Koeman At Camp Nou

Barcelona Legend Xavi The Favourite To Replace Ronald Koeman At Camp Nou

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement