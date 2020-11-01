Barcelona have equalled their worst tally of LaLiga points after six games since the competition reverted to three points for a win.

Ronald Koeman's side drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, meaning they have just eight points so far in the early stages of the 2020-21 season.

That is the same total as Barca managed at the start of the 2002-03 campaign when another Dutchman, Louis van Gaal, was in charge.

The Blaugrana are currently languishing in 12th place – already eight points behind La Liga leaders and reigning champions Real Madrid.

7 - Alaves’ Fernando Pacheco has made seven saves against Barcelona, becoming in the goalkeeper to do it the most times in a single LaLiga game this season. Wall. pic.twitter.com/ZxFhz19KyO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

It has also been a difficult start to the campaign for Lionel Messi too, as he has now gone 877 minutes without scoring in open play.

The Argentina international's last open-play effort came against Napoli in the Champions League back in August, although he has scored three penalties and one free-kick since then.

