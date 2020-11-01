November 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Barcelona Equal Worst La Liga Start As Lionel Messi Goal Drought Goes On

Barcelona Equal Worst La Liga Start As Lionel Messi Goal Drought Goes On

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona have made the club's joint-worst start to a domestic season since La Liga reverted to three points for a win.

Omnisport 01 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Barcelona Equal Worst La Liga Start As Lionel Messi Goal Drought Goes On
Lionel Messi hasn't been in his top form for FC Barcelona.
AP File
Barcelona Equal Worst La Liga Start As Lionel Messi Goal Drought Goes On
outlookindia.com
2020-11-01T13:19:00+05:30

Barcelona have equalled their worst tally of LaLiga points after six games since the competition reverted to three points for a win. 

Ronald Koeman's side drew 1-1 with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, meaning they have just eight points so far in the early stages of the 2020-21 season. 

That is the same total as Barca managed at the start of the 2002-03 campaign when another Dutchman, Louis van Gaal, was in charge. 

The Blaugrana are currently languishing in 12th place – already eight points behind La Liga leaders and reigning champions Real Madrid.

It has also been a difficult start to the campaign for  Lionel Messi too, as he has now gone 877 minutes without scoring in open play. 

The Argentina international's last open-play effort came against Napoli in the Champions League back in August, although he has scored three penalties and one free-kick since then.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL: Why SRH Pacer Sandeep Sharma Is RCB Captain Virat Kohli's Enemy No. 1

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Barcelona Football Sports FC Barcelona La Liga Real Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos