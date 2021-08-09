BAN Vs AUS, 5th T20I: Shakib Al Hasan Rocks Australia As Bangladesh Dominate Complete 4-1 Series Win

Shakib Al Hasan returned a remarkable figure of 4-9 as Bangladesh held Australia to its lowest Twenty20 cricket score in winning the final game of their series by 60 runs on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Shakib became the second bowler to take 100 T20 wickets, after Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, as Bangladesh defended 112-8 by bowling Australia out for 62 in 13.4 overs.

Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin ended with 3-12 to play a key role in triggering Australia's collapse as Bangladesh won the series 4-1.

Only two Australian batsmen reached double figures with captain Matthew Wade scoring 22 and Ben McDermott making 17.

Shakib got the first of his four wickets, baffling Wade with quicker deliveries after left-arm spinner Ansum Ahmed dismissed opener Dan Christian (3) and Mitchell Marsh (4).

Shakib then got the better of Ashton Turner for his 100th wicket. In between Saifuddin, one of the two changes by Bangladesh, ripped through the Australian middle order.

Shakib then ensured Australia would fail to reach its previous low of 79 against England at Southampton.

Bangladesh batsmen also were not comfortable in this extremely slow track after their captain Mahmudullah decided to bat first.

Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored for the side with 23 and Mahmudullah made 19.

Mahedi Hasan opened with Naim instead of out-of-form Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh got a good start.

The pair added 42 runs in 4.3 overs before offspinner Turner removed Mahedi for 13.

Australian pacers then stalled Bangladesh's progress, varying their pace.

Dan Christian had Naim caught by Agar with a slower delivery to further worsen Bangladesh.

Shakib struggled to make 11 off 20 but Afif Hossain showed some intent, launching Christian for a six in the first ball he faced.

However Christian clawed back with the wicket for Soumya Sarkar for 16.

Pacer Nathan Ellis, who claimed a hat trick on his debut, curbed Bangladesh batsmen's aggression in the death overs but Shakib denied the Australians a second victory.

(AP)

