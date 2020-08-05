August 05, 2020
Corona
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Mohammad Kaif Tweets After Bhoomi Pujan, Fans React

Legendary Indian fielder Mohammad Kaif feels that people need to stop spreading hate in the way of love and unity, regarding the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Mohammad Kaif is a former Indian cricketer.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came up with a heartwarming tweet on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The legendary fielder tweeted, "Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity."

The Ram Mandir's construction will finally begin after the grand bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) on Wednesday/ Ayodhya has been visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the grand rituals of the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan. He will be accompanied by the likes Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

This comes a year after the country's Supreme Court allowed the construction of the mandir at the disputed site of demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. This also marks the end of the demand of the Hindus for a Ram Mandir in the city where Lord Ram was born.

Kaif's tweet comes after the events have received criticism from a certain section of Indian society, regarding the Hindu-Muslim struggle which has dominated modern-day Indian history. The critics have also attempted to throw light at the alleged anti-Islam propaganda by the Indian government, and the rising Hindutva fraternity.

 Here is what his fans on Twitter had to say about his post:

