Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Mohammad Kaif Tweets After Bhoomi Pujan, Fans React

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came up with a heartwarming tweet on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The legendary fielder tweeted, "Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity."

Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2020

The Ram Mandir's construction will finally begin after the grand bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) on Wednesday/ Ayodhya has been visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the grand rituals of the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan. He will be accompanied by the likes Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

This comes a year after the country's Supreme Court allowed the construction of the mandir at the disputed site of demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. This also marks the end of the demand of the Hindus for a Ram Mandir in the city where Lord Ram was born.

Kaif's tweet comes after the events have received criticism from a certain section of Indian society, regarding the Hindu-Muslim struggle which has dominated modern-day Indian history. The critics have also attempted to throw light at the alleged anti-Islam propaganda by the Indian government, and the rising Hindutva fraternity.

Here is what his fans on Twitter had to say about his post:

Agree ! But temple tod ke uper structure bana do this is not fair ! India is for everyone that’s why 300,000 mosques hai Bharat mein.. Pakistan mein kya hua sab temple tod diye. #JaiShriRam #RamMandir — Kabir GrewalÆªÏÂ (@Kabir_grewal1) August 5, 2020

Kaif is a Indian cricketer loved by all Indians without looking at his religion. We need more such influential Muslim who talk about peace & unity than retards like AIMPLB. Secularism is a two way street. Hindus have abided it for centuries. Time for Mus to show their secularism. — Batsman (@paaplet) August 5, 2020

Very beautifully worded! Really our conduct MUST reflect the legacy of our faiths which always preach peace and love for all — PrettyBrains (@PritiPalav) August 5, 2020