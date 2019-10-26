Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Australia's Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka T20s; Aaron Finch Declared Fit

Australia's Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka T20s; Aaron Finch Declared Fit

Pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out of the T20 series against Sri Lanka following an elbow injury. Cricket Australia has named New South Wales quick Sean Abbott as Tye's replacement.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Australia's Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka T20s; Aaron Finch Declared Fit
Andrew Tye has taken 37 wickets in 26 T20s so far.
Twitter
Australia's Andrew Tye Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka T20s; Aaron Finch Declared Fit
outlookindia.com
2019-10-26T13:50:12+0530

Australian pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka because of an elbow injury. However, skipper Aaron Finch was declared fit to play the series opener on Sunday (October 25) at the Adelaide Oval. (CRICKET NEWS

Tye was ruled out of the three-match campaign after barely taking part in Australia's training session having injured his right elbow on Friday (October 25), reports cricket.com.au. Sean Abbott, the New South Wales quick, has been named as Tye's replacement. 

The hosts will still be able to field a strong pace attack with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson at their disposal.

Finch, meanwhile, has confirmed he has overcome a side injury and will play in the first T20. The 32-year-old had a side strain which he sustained in a Marsh Sheffield Shield Match against South Australia in Melbourne earlier this month.

(IANS) 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Andrew Tye Aaron Finch Adelaide, Australia Australia national cricket team Sri Lanka Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket Sports
Next Story : ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Hope To Bounce Back Vs Mumbai City
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement