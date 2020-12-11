December 11, 2020
AUS Vs IND: Another Australian Suffers Concussion As Cameron Green Cops Jasprit Bumrah's Full-blooded Drive - VIDEO

Earlier, Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the first warm-up game

PTI 11 December 2020
Cameron Green floored by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive
Composite: Screengrabs
Australia Test hopeful all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a concussion while bowling after a rasping straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the head during the warm-up game against India in Sydney on Friday.

Bowling his second spell of the day, the 21-year-old was unable to react in time when Bumrah's full-blooded drive slipped through his palms and struck on the right side of the head.

The all-rounder immediately went down and non-striker Mohammed Siraj rushed to check on him.

Watch it here:

After being examined for a couple of minutes by the medical team, the all-rounder was back on his feet as he walked off the field for further assessment. Batsman Patrick Rowe was named his concussion substitute.

"Cameron sustained a mild concussion while bowling for Australia A. This is Cameron's first concussion. He has returned to the team hotel and will not play the remaining two days of the tour match," Cricket Australia's team doctor, Pip Inge was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course," Inge added.

Green is primed for a Test debut after scoring an unbeaten 125 for Australia A in their first practice match against India, which ended in a draw on Tuesday.

In the second game he returned with figures of 1/20 in the 6.1 overs, taking the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill.

Earlier this week, Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the first warm-up game.

Opener David Warner has already been ruled out of the first Test due to a groin injury suffered during the second ODI.

The much anticipated four-match Test series is slated to begin with a Day/Night game in Adelaide from December 17. 

