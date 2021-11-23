Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed

Ben Stokes was only added to England’s squad for the Ashes series against Australia last month after recovering from a finger injury and from taking time away to prioritize his mental health.

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed
Ben Stokes last played for England in an ODI cricket match against Pakistan at Birmingham on July 13, 2021. | File Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T19:31:40+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 7:31 pm

After quarantine, the rain. Ben Stokes’ return will have to wait after day one of an internal trial match between England teams was washed out two weeks before the opening test of the Ashes series. (More Cricket News)

The star allrounder arrived at Redlands Cricket Club in Brisbane’s bayside suburbs on Tuesday ready to play for England for the first time since July in a three-day tour match against the second-string Lions squad.

He didn’t get a chance.

England openers Haseeb Hameed (53 not out) and Rory Burns (38 not out) put on an unbeaten 98 before persistent showers resulted in stumps being called well ahead of schedule.

Stokes, who is due to bat at No. 5 behind captain Joe Root, spent the lunch break practising his bowling. He was only added to England’s squad last month after recovering from a finger injury and from taking time away to prioritize his mental health.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The three-day game in the Redlands is the first of two warmups for England ahead of the five-test series against Australia, which starts Dec. 8 at the Gabba.

Stokes was in the first group of England cricketers who arrived in Brisbane on Nov. 6 to begin a 14-day quarantine at a luxury Gold Coast resort. The remainder of the squad, including Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler, arrived following a semifinal exit at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Australia holds the Ashes, having beaten England in Australia in 2017-18 and retaining the urn when the 2019 series in England was drawn.

The Australians are coming off a victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai but have had limited preparation for long-form cricket and are uncertain over who will lead the test team.

Tim Paine quit last Friday after News Corp. reported that he was investigated for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago, before he was recalled to the Australian test team for the first time in seven years.

Paine was exonerated following an investigation by cricket administrators in 2018 but said he didn’t want the scandal to become “an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes series.”

Australia will play an internal trial from Dec. 1-3, giving Paine a chance to prove his fitness as a first-choice wicketkeeper.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ben Stokes Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia Australia national cricket team England national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In Squad for India vs New Zealand Test Series

South Africa A Vs India A Live Streaming: Priyank Panchal Leads India A -- Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch Live

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement