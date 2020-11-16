Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi And I Talk About Life, Not Football - Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez says he and Lionel Messi prefer not to talk about football with each other as the Atletico Madrid striker prepares to face Barcelona for the first time since leaving the club in September. (More Football News)

Suarez joined Atletico in a €6million deal after six years at Camp Nou, leaving Messi furious at the club for "kicking out" his close friend.

Messi also came close to leaving the Catalan giants during the off-season after revealing he wanted to trigger a clause in his contract to depart on a free transfer, although the validity of such a stipulation was murky due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The saga was brought to a temporary end on September 4 when the forward announced he will stay at the club for another year, rather than challenge Barca in a legal battle.

Messi and Suarez will face off at Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on Saturday, but the Uruguayan says they are unlikely to discuss the game this week.

"The truth is that we speak a lot, but honestly we talk about our life," Suarez told Marca.

"It was recently the birthday of one of my children, also his. We talked about life, the virus, everything, but very little about football, about the goals we miss or about tactical systems.

29 - Luis Suárez has scored at least once against each of his 29 opponents in @LaLigaEN. The Uruguayan striker has scored with five of his eight shots on target for @atletienglish in the competition. Insatiable. pic.twitter.com/Um13EiWr0N — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2020

"We worry more about how the family is than about what happens in football."

Suarez has taken quickly to life at Atletico and is the club's joint top scorer this season alongside Joao Felix with five goals from six games – more than any Barca player has scored this campaign.

Those goals have come from just eight shots on target, while he has also chipped in with one assist.

Suarez reiterated his disappointment at the way he was forced out of Barca but says he is revelling in life under Diego Simeone at Atletico.

"I was sad and hurt by the way I left – I already said it," he added. "But when they close a door, five more open to you where they value my work, professionalism and trajectory. I feel proud.

"Where they did not want me, there was another that wanted me. I found happiness and I'm enjoying this moment now."

Atletico have won five of their opening seven matches to sit three points behind surprise leaders Real Sociedad, who have played two games more – while they are 23 unbeaten in LaLiga, their longest undefeated streak in league history and the best current run of any team in the top five European divisions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are languishing in eighth having picked up just 11 points from their opening seven games.

