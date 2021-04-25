Athletic Bilbao Vs Atletico Madrid, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match

Atletico Madrid have an excellent chance to take a big step toward their first La Liga title since 2014 when they visit Athletic Bilbao. A victory would lift Diego Simeone's side five points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the league. (More Football News)

Top scorer Luis Suarez and forwards Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar will all be back on Atletico's squad after recovering from injury, but not necessarily in the starting XI. Barcelona, if they win at Villarreal, can also pull level with Madrid, which drew with Real Betis 0-0 on Saturday.

Lionel Messi leads the league with 25 goals, while Villarreal's Gerard Moreno with 20 is third on the scorers' list behind Karim Benzema of Madrid.

Meanwhile, Sevilla can keep alive their outside title bid with a win at Granada (10:00 PM IST) that would leave themselves one point behind Madrid. Also, Getafe are at Huesca (5:30 PM IST), while Celta Vigo host Osasuna (10:00 PM IST).

Atletico lead the head-to-head record against Bilbao 25-11 in 42 meetings. In their last meeting, Atletico won 2-1.

Match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid.

Date: April 26 (Monday), 2021.

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain.

TV Channel: Not available in India.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live.

Likely starting XIs:

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Oscar de Marcos, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Yannick Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa.

