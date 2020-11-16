Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Play Pakistan On March 13 - Check Complete Schedule

The Asian Hockey Federation on Monday announced the schedule for the postponed Champions Trophy tournament. Asia's top six teams will compete in the March 11 to 19, 2021 competition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (More Hockey News)

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from November 17 to 27, 2020 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic to 2021.

The Indian national team will use the tournament as a platform to test their prepardeness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after being out of action for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the team is currently having a coaching camp in Bengaluru.

In the tournament's marquee clash, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off on March 13. India and Pakistan are the most successful teams with three titles each, and also shared the last edition's crown after the final match in Muscat, Oman was abandoned due to heavy rain.

India, the winners of 2011, 2016 and 2018, face Japan in the tournament opener at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka.

Host Bangladesh are making their maiden appearance, and while India, Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan have competed in every edition (sixth in 2021) so far. South Korea are making their fourth appearance.

Check the complete tournament schedule here (all times are in Indian Standard Time - IST)



March 11

Japan vs India - 3:00 PM;

Bangladesh vs Malaysia - 5:30 PM;

Korea vs Pakistan - 8:00 PM.

March 12

India vs Bangladesh - 3:00 PM;

Malaysia vs Pakistan - 5:30 PM;

Japan vs Korea - 8:00 PM.

March 13

India vs Pakistan - 3:00 PM;

Malaysia vs Korea - 5:30 PM;

Bangladesh vs Japan - 8:00 PM.

March 14 - Rest Day

March 15

Malaysia vs India - 3:00 PM;

Korea vs Bangladesh - 5:30 PM;

Pakistan vs Japan - 8:00 PM.

March 16

India vs South Korea - 3:00 PM;

Japan vs Malaysia - 5:30 PM;

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - 8:00 PM.

March 17 (Rest Day)

March 18

Fifth/sixth place match - 3:00 PM;

Semi-final 1 - 5:30 PM;

Semi-final 2 - 8:00 PM.

March 19

Third/fourth place match - 5:30 PM;

Final - 8:00 PM.

