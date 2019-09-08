Australia edged closer to a victory in the fourth Ashes Test against England, with an aim to retain the urn. The match is being played at Old Trafford. Towards the end of Day 4, England were reduced to 18/2 at stumps, requiring another 365 runs. Pat Cummins dismissed Rory Burns and Joe Root off successive deliveries to give the visitors an advantage. Currently, Joe Denly (10) and Jason Roy (8) are the unbeaten batsmen. During Australia's innings, Steve Smith shone once again, missing out on another century by only 18 runs. Going into Day 5, the hosts require some inspiration to stage a comeback. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the England vs Australia match here:

