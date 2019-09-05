﻿
Ashes, ENG Vs AUS, 4th Test: Cricket World Bows As Steve Smith Assumes Bradmanesque Stature In England Punishment - Video

Steve Smith became just the second Australian to score two double hundreds in an Ashes series in England. Only Donald Bradman had more double hundreds than Smith in England

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
Steve Smith returns from concussion-induced lay-off to punish England, again.
The following stats prove Steve Smith is a freak of nature, in the cricket world. And making sure that the world knows about the former Australia captain's brilliance with the bat are numerous fans. And they took a collective bow on Thursday as Smith hits a double hundred during second day's play of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Day 2 Live Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News

On Thursday, Smith made a triumphant return to cricket after a concussion-induced lay-off
following a nasty blow from England fast bowler Jofra Archer. He hit a double-hundred
of the highest quality to neutralise England attack, assuming a Bradmanesque stature in the process.

Also Read: Aussie Fans Ejected From Old Trafford For Archer 'Passport' Taunts

Now some statistics fuelled tweets:

And what about this monochromatic tweet, probably the best. Yea, a picture says..., et al.

This much will do for now!

Smith became just the second Australian to score two double hundreds in an Ashes series in England. Only Donald Bradman had five scores of 200-plus scores in England.

His first double hundred came in 2015 at Lord's, where he was felled by Archer in the third Test.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60 not out, the 30-year-old survived an early scare when Archer dropped him on 65. Then, the rest is...

