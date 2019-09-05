The following stats prove Steve Smith is a freak of nature, in the cricket world. And making sure that the world knows about the former Australia captain's brilliance with the bat are numerous fans. And they took a collective bow on Thursday as Smith hits a double hundred during second day's play of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.
On Thursday, Smith made a triumphant return to cricket after a concussion-induced lay-off
following a nasty blow from England fast bowler Jofra Archer. He hit a double-hundred
of the highest quality to neutralise England attack, assuming a Bradmanesque stature in the process.
Now some statistics fuelled tweets:
Steve Smith 200* cricket cha raja
Steve Smith's last 12 innings against England: 143, 141*, 40, 6, 239, 76, 102*, 83, 144, 142, 92, 101*— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 5, 2019
1309 runs at 163.63
Since 2013 in 1st Innings Steve Smith is insane pic.twitter.com/87z9zofktq— JT (@JT026) September 5, 2019
This is Steve Smith's sixth Ashes century in England. Bradman and Steve Waugh have more, but no England player throughout history has made as many Ashes tons in England as Steve Smith has. Just think about how insane that is. #Ashes2019— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) September 5, 2019
Steve Smith did not touch the sandpaper, he took the fall for others stupidity and actions. Courage & resilience to come back from a year of penance, then concussion, to face Pace and hostility & make another ashes century, has to be shown full respect. #legendary— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 5, 2019
Steve Smith goes to tea having pushed his Test runs tally (6750) back ahead of Virat Kohli’s (6749). In 14 fewer innings... #Ashes— Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) September 5, 2019
England fans whenever Steve Smith gets to the crease:
Steve Smith in last 8 innings in Ashes:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 5, 2019
Double Century
Half Century
Century
Half Century
Century
Century
Half Century
Double Century
Waking up and it's Groundhog Day: parliament will be a shambles and Steve Smith will be batting.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 5, 2019
Rise Of The Greatest Test Batsman.—  (@imtheguy007) September 5, 2019
Against India in 2014-15 When Steve Smith Decided To Own Test Cricket When He Scored 4 Centuries in All 4 Matches.
162* At Adelaide
133 At Brisbane
192 At MCG
117 At SCG
It's Been 5 Years & Smith Still Remains Undisputed Champion.#Ashes
Steve Smith's 1st innings score in Tests since 2014:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 5, 2019
115, 100, 49, 84, 22, 0, 162*, 133, 192, 117, 25, 199, 33, 215, 7, 6, 143, 48, 27, 53, 10, 134*, 71, 138, 30, 5, 119, 0, 48*, 59, 130, 165*, 24, 27, 8, 178*, 111, 8, 58, 141*, 40, 239, 76, 83, 56, 25, 5, 144, 92, 211
Highest batting avg achieved after 100th innings in career— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 5, 2019
64.64 STEVE SMITH (Inngs #121)
63.78 Gary Sobers (#111)
61.72 Wally Hammond (#121)
61.71 Len Hutton (#123)
60.69 Ken Barrington (#122)
60.07 Ricky Ponting (#178)
59.17 Sachin Tendulkar (#148)#Ashes2019
And what about this monochromatic tweet, probably the best. Yea, a picture says..., et al.
Steve Smith wields his bat as Shakespeare wielded his pen. How fortunate we are to be able to watch Bradman. I mean Smith........ #Ashes #Ashes2019
This much will do for now!
Smith became just the second Australian to score two double hundreds in an Ashes series in England. Only Donald Bradman had five scores of 200-plus scores in England.
His first double hundred came in 2015 at Lord's, where he was felled by Archer in the third Test.
Resuming on his overnight score of 60 not out, the 30-year-old survived an early scare when Archer dropped him on 65. Then, the rest is...