The following stats prove Steve Smith is a freak of nature, in the cricket world. And making sure that the world knows about the former Australia captain's brilliance with the bat are numerous fans. And they took a collective bow on Thursday as Smith hits a double hundred during second day's play of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Day 2 Live Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News

On Thursday, Smith made a triumphant return to cricket after a concussion-induced lay-off

following a nasty blow from England fast bowler Jofra Archer. He hit a double-hundred

of the highest quality to neutralise England attack, assuming a Bradmanesque stature in the process.

Also Read: Aussie Fans Ejected From Old Trafford For Archer 'Passport' Taunts

Now some statistics fuelled tweets:

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥Steve Smith 200*ðÂÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ cricket cha raja ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/xVdf3QWdZe — Deep Joshi (@DeepJos62832740) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith's last 12 innings against England: 143, 141*, 40, 6, 239, 76, 102*, 83, 144, 142, 92, 101*



1309 runs at 163.63 pic.twitter.com/xQKQnWuFiR — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 5, 2019

Since 2013 in 1st Innings Steve Smith is insane pic.twitter.com/87z9zofktq — JT (@JT026) September 5, 2019

This is Steve Smith's sixth Ashes century in England. Bradman and Steve Waugh have more, but no England player throughout history has made as many Ashes tons in England as Steve Smith has. Just think about how insane that is. #Ashes2019 — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith did not touch the sandpaper, he took the fall for others stupidity and actions. Courage & resilience to come back from a year of penance, then concussion, to face Pace and hostility & make another ashes century, has to be shown full respect. #legendary — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith goes to tea having pushed his Test runs tally (6750) back ahead of Virat Kohli’s (6749). In 14 fewer innings... #Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) September 5, 2019

England fans whenever Steve Smith gets to the crease: pic.twitter.com/4bvqvbN6oN — Out of Context Cricket (@OOCCricket_) September 4, 2019

Steve Smith in last 8 innings in Ashes:



Double Century

Half Century

Century

Half Century

Century

Century

Half Century

Double Century — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 5, 2019

Waking up and it’s Groundhog Day: parliament will be a shambles and Steve Smith will be batting. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 5, 2019

Rise Of The Greatest Test Batsman.

Against India in 2014-15 When Steve Smith Decided To Own Test Cricket When He Scored 4 Centuries in All 4 Matches.



162* At Adelaide

133 At Brisbane

192 At MCG

117 At SCG



It’s Been 5 Years & Smith Still Remains Undisputed Champion.#Ashes ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ov7vfDEcZO — ðÂÂÂ¤´ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@imtheguy007) September 5, 2019

Steve Smith's 1st innings score in Tests since 2014:



115, 100, 49, 84, 22, 0, 162*, 133, 192, 117, 25, 199, 33, 215, 7, 6, 143, 48, 27, 53, 10, 134*, 71, 138, 30, 5, 119, 0, 48*, 59, 130, 165*, 24, 27, 8, 178*, 111, 8, 58, 141*, 40, 239, 76, 83, 56, 25, 5, 144, 92, 211 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 5, 2019

Highest batting avg achieved after 100th innings in career



64.64 STEVE SMITH (Inngs #121)

63.78 Gary Sobers (#111)

61.72 Wally Hammond (#121)

61.71 Len Hutton (#123)

60.69 Ken Barrington (#122)

60.07 Ricky Ponting (#178)

59.17 Sachin Tendulkar (#148)#Ashes2019 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 5, 2019

And what about this monochromatic tweet, probably the best. Yea, a picture says..., et al.

Steve Smith wields his bat as Shakespeare wielded his pen. How fortunate we are to be able to watch Bradman. I mean Smith........ #Ashes #Ashes2019 pic.twitter.com/sPoUQv9BuG — Thavash (@Thavash) September 4, 2019

This much will do for now!

Smith became just the second Australian to score two double hundreds in an Ashes series in England. Only Donald Bradman had five scores of 200-plus scores in England.

His first double hundred came in 2015 at Lord's, where he was felled by Archer in the third Test.

Resuming on his overnight score of 60 not out, the 30-year-old survived an early scare when Archer dropped him on 65. Then, the rest is...